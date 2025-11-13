Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Two Free Events

Chagrin Falls, OH- November 13, 2025: Take time for yourself and join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) for two amazing events.

Therapeutic Alliance in Equine-Assisted Counseling: A Qualitative Study of the Triadic Relationship

In this presentation on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:00pm (ET), Dr. Sabrina Schell will share key findings from her dissertation research, which explored how licensed counselors experience the therapeutic alliance in equine-assisted counseling. Grounded in Bordin’s theory of working alliance, the study examined the unique triadic relationship between counselor, client, and horse. Thematic analysis revealed that therapeutic alliance develops asynchronously across these relationships and identified two distinct paradigms: one in which the counselor protects the space for relational unfolding, and another in which the counselor more actively guides the process. Implications for practice and future research directions will be discussed.

HHRF’s Education Committee’s Co-Chair, Cheryl Meola, states “I can’t wait for this webinar; Sabrina’s work gives us a rare window into how the alliance unfolds between counselor, client, and horse in ways that matter for both practice and research.”

_________________________________________________________________

Rewired for Connection: How Brains Change and Why It Matters

What if the brain’s ability to change is the key to deeper human-horse relationships? Join neuroscientist and equine brain science educator Dr. Stephen Peters on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 7:00pm (ET) as he explores the brain’s remarkable capacity for neuroplasticity—and how that underpins emotional regulation, learning, trust, and connection.

In this engaging and accessible session, Dr. Peters will share insights from neuroscience that illuminate how both human and equine brains adapt through experience, co-regulation, and relationship. This webinar serves as the gateway to his upcoming keynotes at the HHRF 2026 Conference, where he will dive deeper into the evolving science of connection and the profound role horses play in guiding us from disconnection to healing.

Whether you’re a horse professional, therapist, or simply curious about the science behind connection, this session will shift your perspective on what’s possible—when brains change understanding deepens.

“Every time Dr. Peters speaks, he reshapes how we think about the horse-human relationship. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to share his remarkable insights.”

— Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, Horses and Humans Research Foundation

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

