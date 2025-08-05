Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Two Free Webinars in August

Chagrin Falls, OH- August 5, 2025: Join HHRF on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 7:00pm (ET) as Jill Tobia offers information on the history of wild horses on U.S. public land, what is happening on public land today, and the role the Wild Horse Sanctuary plays in protecting and preserving America’s wild horses as a living national treasure.

Jill Tobia is the former Executive Director and current Vice President of the non-profit Wild Horse Sanctuary located in Northern California. She has been in awe of wild horses since childhood and a wild horse advocate since 2007 when she began volunteering at the Sanctuary. Jill’s responsibilities at the Sanctuary include strategic planning, public and donor relations, and leading trail rides and wild horse walking tours.

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to learn more about our speaker

On August 27,2025 at Noon (ET) don’t miss a dynamic panel discussion exploring the cultural nuances, challenges, and rewarding experiences of teaching equine-assisted services (EAS) around the world. Hear firsthand from professionals who have trained instructors, developed programs, and adapted teaching methods to meet the needs of diverse communities across the globe.

This engaging session will be moderated by Lorrie Renker, a PATH Intl. Master Instructor and international educator with a passion for cultural exchange. With a degree in elementary education, Lorrie has taught EAS at both St. Andrews University and Johnson & Wales University. A recipient of the James Brady Professional Achievement Award, she has traveled extensively to learn from and share with EAS professionals in South Korea, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, New Zealand, and Canada.

Panelists include:

Marny Mansfield, MS, MS, OTR/L – A PATH Intl. Master Instructor and Program Director at SUNY Cobleskill, Marny brings over 30 years of experience in therapy and EAS education. She combines her expertise in occupational therapy with leadership in both academic and community-based programs.

Kim Berggren – A PATH Intl. Advanced Instructor, mentor, and evaluator with 25+ years of experience in EAS. Kim has traveled extensively to support program development and instructor training across multiple countries and brings a deep understanding of cross-cultural adaptation in the EAS field.

Ginny Telego – President of The Collaboration Partners, Ginny is an international facilitator of equine-assisted leadership development and team building. As a Master Trainer with E3A and a certified neurotransformational coach, she blends neuroscience, leadership, and horsemanship to create impactful learning experiences.

Whether you’re a practitioner, educator, or simply curious about how EAS adapts across cultures, this panel will inspire fresh perspectives and meaningful conversation.

To sign up and learn more visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

