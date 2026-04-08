Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Two Free Webinars

Chagrin Falls, OH- April 10, 2026: Join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) as we offer two free informative events to the public.

Five Foundations for Individual Well-being

Join HHRF, Jennifer Geach and Graeme Green on April 15th at Noon (EST) as Jennifer and Graeme focus on a UK developed model called the “Five Ways to Well-being,” with a view to bringing this idea in more detail to an international audience.

The Five Ways to Well-being is a UK government sponsored initiative published by the New Economics Foundation that is now widely promoted in the UK by the NHS. It also shapes the equine and nature-based interactions undertaken by AAHEP. The model is based on five simple concepts: Be active: Regular even slow-paced physical activity is associated with lower rates of depression and anxiety across all age groups. • Take Notice: Be mentally present and focused on awareness and connection with the moment and our situation. • Keep Learning: Maintain a sense of curiosity and try new things. • Connect: Build and maintain effective social relationships and spend time with friends and family. • Give: Make positive contributions to the lives of others.

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to learn more about this concept, our two speakers and sign up for this free webinar.

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Steady in the Saddle

Whitney Angelini and Dr. Betsy Kemeny discuss their findings from their study Adaptive Riding: An Intervention to Improve Falls in Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 7:00pm (ET).

Explore findings from a pilot study evaluating whether six sessions of adaptive horseback riding could reduce fall risk in 12 adults over 60 with Parkinson’s disease. Results suggest improvements in gait, posture, balance confidence, and postural control, supporting the feasibility of mounted equine-assisted services as a novel falls-prevention intervention.

To sign up and learn more about both webinars and the speakers visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of pe

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org