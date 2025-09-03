Horses and Humans Research Foundation Presents: An Ancient Relationship Evolves- Partners or Beast of Burden?

Chagrin Falls, OH- September 3, 2025: Attitudes toward horses are shifting. In many parts of the world, equines are no longer viewed solely as “beasts of burden” but as partners in sport, therapeutic companions, and even family members. What drives this evolution, and what forces spark change?

A deeper understanding of equine behavior and health, heightened awareness of horses’ needs, and new perspectives on the human-horse relationship are raising debates, questions, and sometimes conflicts. From conversations around social license to operate to growing scrutiny of equestrian activities once taken for granted, this is a timely and impactful international topic.

The Horses & Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) invites you to join a distinguished panel of equine experts on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST for a dynamic discussion exploring the scientific, economic, social, legal, and practical developments shaping the horse industry today. Whether in racing, carriage driving, or equine-assisted services, these conversations will influence the future of horses and humans alike.

Moderator:

Michael Kaufmann

Vice President of Nature-Based Programs & Director, Sam and Myra Ross Institute, Green Chimneys (NY). An international leader in nature-based therapeutic programming, Michael brings decades of expertise spanning animal-assisted services, humane education, and equine well-being.

Panelists:

Julie M. Broadway – President, American Horse Council. A transformative leader in equine industry policy and advocacy, and 2025 recipient of the AHP Equine Industry Visionary Award.

Graeme Green – Director, Athena® Herd Foundation (UK). Senior fellow, trainer, and facilitator in equine-assisted services and mental health support.

Emily Marquez-Dulin – CEO, Brooke USA Foundation. A nonprofit leader advancing sustainable programs for working equines and the people who depend on them worldwide.

Mary Elena Moran – Professional trainer & Founder, Superhero Rescue Horses (NY). Specialist in relationship-based horsemanship, mounted police instruction, and equine rescue transformation.

Dr. Mike Tomlinson – Equine veterinarian and entrepreneur with 40+ years of experience supporting performance horses internationally and co-founder of innovations such as SmartPak Equine.

Why Attend?

This panel will address the most pressing questions about the evolving human-horse relationship:

How are public attitudes influencing equestrian practices worldwide?

What role does science play in advancing equine well-being?

How do economics, law, and tradition interact with modern values?

What does the future hold for horses as partners, athletes, and companions?

Join the conversation. Hear multiple perspectives. Help shape the future.

To sign up and learn more visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

