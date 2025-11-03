Horses and Humans Research Foundation Presents: Bridging the Gap Between Research and Practice with Dr. Roly Owers

Chagrin Falls, OH- November 3, 2025: Every day seems to bring new information from scientists about what horses need and want in order to live good lives. But how do we know which ‘evidence’ to trust? And, once we have decided that, how do we translate it into what we do on the ground? Dr. Roly Owers will discuss these questions with reference to work being carried out at World Horse Welfare and beyond.

Join HHRF and Dr. Owers on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Noon (ET) for a free webinar as he tackles some of the more problematic issues that may underline the translation of research into practice to make sure we are giving our horses a good life.

About our speaker

ROLY OWERS, MA MSc VetMB MRCVS

Roly qualified as a veterinary surgeon from Cambridge University and has been Chief Executive of the charity World Horse Welfare since 2008.

Roly plays an active role in much of World Horse Welfare’s work supporting the horse-human relationship across four continents, including leading the charity’s work with governments and institutions in the UK, the European Union and globally, including the WOAH, the FAO and the United Nations. He also advises sport regulators including the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the International Horse Sports Confederation (IHSC) and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) on equine welfare.

Roly is currently Treasurer of World Federation for Animals and a Board member of the European Horse Network. In the UK he is Chair of the Equine Disease Coalition, a Director of both British Equestrian and the British Horse Council and Treasurer of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA).

