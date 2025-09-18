Horses and Humans Research Foundation Presents: Methods, Rationality, and Phenomenology in Medical Research

Chagrin Falls, OH- September 18, 2025: Join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) and Dr. Beverley Kane, MD for a free webinar on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at Noon (ET) as we discuss Western and alternative methodologies for complex multi-component interventions such as equine-assisted learning and therapies.

Together we will review criteria for gold standard medical research and introduction of the Harvard Medical School Ba Gua model for tai chi and related studies. Tai chi as a medical intervention has much in common with EAL/P/TR. Dr. Kane will also describe her work in Stanford Medicine and Horsemanship, a course for medical students and healthcare professionals in communication, teamwork, leadership, and self-care; and Stanford Equine-imity—Stress Reduction and Emotional Self-Regulation in the Company of Horses

Beverley Kane, MD, is Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Stanford Division of Primary Care and Population Health. She is the program director for Stanford Medicine and Horsemanship which teaches communication, teamwork, leadership and self-care to medical students and healthcare professionals; Stanford Equine-imity—Stress Reduction and Emotional Self-Regulation using qigong with horses; and Stanford Medical Tai Chi, which teaches medical research methodologies as well as taiji practice.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

