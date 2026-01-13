Horses and Humans Research Foundation Starts the New Year with Offering Three Free Events

Chagrin Falls, OH- January 13,2026: Join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) as we kick off the new year with three informative events.

Resilience in Emergencies – Put the Planning to Purpose

Emergencies with horses (from minor laceration to a colic) CAN be planned for and CAN be less stressful and painful if some simple processes are implemented, and more complex communications are coordinated ahead of time. Join HHRF and Rebecca Husted on January 21, 2026 at 7:00pm (ET) for this webinar that will provide you with a checklist of items to consider for planning ahead whether you are expecting a hurricane next week or are going out of town on vacation.

_________________________________________________________

Equine-assisted health for people with mental health conditions: Three recent research projects involving children and adults with mental health conditions

Join HHRF and Henrika Jormfeldt at Noon (EST) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, as Henrika discusses three recent research projects investigating equine assisted health promoting interventions for children, youth and adults with diverse mental health issues, conducted at Halmstad University.

“Modern mental healthcare is organized based on a biomedical perspective, mainly considering mental health as the absence of psychiatric symptoms, while important positive aspects of holistic health among service users are frequently overlooked.”- Henrika Jormfeldt. Henrika is a professor of nursing and works at the school of Health and Welfare at Halmstad University, Halmstad, Sweden.

_________________________________________________________

What Is the Horse Experiencing?

Conversations about horse welfare are often emotionally charged, polarized, or reduced to individual behavior. Join HHRF and Lisa Ashton on February 11, 2026, at Noon (EST) as Lisa takes a deliberately different approach.

Rather than prescribing solutions or allocating blame, Lisa will invite participants into a shared inquiry grounded in welfare science, learning theory and neuroscience. Using one guiding question — What is the horse experiencing? — we explore how equestrian outcomes are shaped not only by individual actions, but by the mindsets, skillsets and systemsets we operate within every day.

The webinar is designed as an interactive conversation rather than a lecture. It will include live polls, brief reflection prompts and audience Q&A, and is intended for anyone interested in creating equestrian practices that are evidence-informed, ethical and sustainable, for both horses and humans.

