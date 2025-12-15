Horses and Humans Research Foundation: When a Quiet Horse Becomes the Turning Point

Chagrin Falls, OH- December 15, 2025: In adaptive horsemanship programs, there is a moment many instructors recognize. A participant arrives carrying stress, uncertainty, or the weight of daily challenges — and a quiet horse meets them exactly where they are. Through simple interactions like grooming, leading, or breathing alongside the horse, something shifts. Confidence rises. Stress eases. Communication becomes easier. These small, steady moments often become the turning point in someone’s physical or emotional recovery. ￼

The challenge is that while these transformations are widely observed, they are not always understood. Practitioners see the impact every day, yet the broader world still asks why horses make such a difference. Without rigorous research, programs struggle to explain outcomes, strengthen best practices, or ensure the welfare needs of therapy horses as demand grows.

Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) funded research is filling that gap. Studies highlighted in our Welfare in Focus booklet show that equine-assisted interactions can support emotional regulation, improve balance and coordination, and strengthen communication for individuals with disabilities, veterans, and people navigating trauma or stress. Researchers are also identifying clear indicators of horse well-being, helping programs protect and support the animals who make this work possible. ￼

Donor support is what brings this knowledge to life. Every insight, from human outcomes to horse welfare standards, exists because donors believe these stories deserve evidence behind them. Will you join HHRF and help transform meaningful moments in the barn into research that elevates the entire field?

If you believe these moments matter, join us in powering the research that explains them and expands what is possible for both humans and horses.

HHRF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our conference events, funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

