Organizations incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth services are invited to join the sixth annual fundraising and awareness campaign.

Horses for Mental Health (HMH) announces that applications are now open for organizations seeking to become Program Partners for the2027 Horses for Mental Health Campaign, taking place May 1-31 duringMental Health Awareness Month.

The announcement follows a milestone year for Horses for Mental Health. The2026 campaign raised $1,020,148 in support of 129 participating programs across 36 U.S. states and six countries, bringing the total raised through HMH campaigns since 2022 to more than$3.58 million. These achievements demonstrate the growing impact of organizations working together to expand awareness and access to services incorporating horses.

Now entering its sixth year, the campaign is produced by Horses for Mental Health with the support of Founding SponsorZoetis Equine. Each May, participating organizations unite under a shared global banner to raise awareness, engage their communities, and generate funding to help more people access mental health and personal growth services incorporating horses.

As communities around the world face growing mental health challenges, HMH works to elevate the meaningful role horses can play in supporting mental health and wellbeing. By strengthening the organizations providing these services, the campaign helps expand opportunities for people to benefit from experiences with horses while promoting respect, care, and wellbeing for the horses involved.

Supporting Programs Through the May Campaign

HMH provides Program Partners with tools, training, and resources to help them build successful awareness and fundraising campaigns. Participating organizations receive fundraising guidance, professional marketing materials, storytelling resources, video content, and coordinated awareness efforts designed to increase visibility, engage supporters, and strengthen connections within their communities.

Each Program Partner also receives a dedicated fundraising page, with 100% of donations designated for its program going directly to the organization, less applicable third-party payment processing fees.

“Surpassing $1 million in support of 129 programs is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together, but the impact goes beyond fundraising,” saidLynn Thomas, Co-Founder and President of Horses for Mental Health. “We’re building a community that strengthens individual organizations, expands opportunities for horses and humans, and helps more people access meaningful mental health and wellbeing services in their own communities.”

Year-Round Opportunities for Learning and Growth

The benefits of becoming an HMH Program Partner extend beyond the May Campaign.

Throughout the year, participating organizations have opportunities to engage in professional development, collaborative challenges, fundraising and community-building initiatives, and connections with fellow programs and industry leaders.

These ongoing opportunities are designed to help organizations strengthen their operations, communicate the value of their services, build engaged communities of supporters, and discover new possibilities for growth and impact.

Become a 2027 HMH Program Partner

HMH welcomes applications from organizations incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth services. Applications are reviewed based on professional qualifications and relevant training, program experience and scope of services, ethical practices and client safety, and horse care, welfare, and management standards.

Applications are open through January 31, 2027.

Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to visit the2027 Become a Program Partner webpage to learn more about eligibility requirements, qualifications, the application process, and fiscal sponsorship options for for-profit programs.

About Horses for Mental Health:

Horses for Mental Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization leading a global movement to elevate the role of horses in mental health and well-being. By convening professional programs, businesses, industry organizations, and advocates, HMH creates collaborative opportunities to increase public engagement, expand access to services, strengthen organizations, and generate funding. Through initiatives including the annual Horses for Mental Health Campaign and HORSETOBER™, a celebration of the horse-human connection, HMH works to advance the wellbeing of both horses and humans.

About Zoetis Equine:

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers.

#HorsesForMentalHealth #ZoetisEquine

CONTACT:

Lynn Thomas, Horses for Mental Health Co-Founder and President:lynn@horsesformentalhealth.org