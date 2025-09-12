Horses in the Morning Podcast Hosts 2nd Poop Week, Sponsored by Zoetis Equine

Ocala, FL (September 9, 2025) The popular *Horses in the Morning* daily podcast is excited to announce its 2nd “Poop Week”, sponsored by Zoetis Equine. Inspired by the popularity of Shark Week but with a unique equine twist, Poop Week kicks off on September 15, 2025, with a lineup of poop-related content that every horse lover will enjoy. The week will be filled with discussions about horse poop—how to make it healthier, manage it, compost it, and more.

With the average horse producing about 50 pounds of manure each day, managing horse poop is a huge part of any horse owner’s life. Whether you’re shoveling it, testing it, or even tossing it for fun as a teenager, *Horses in the Morning* promises a light-hearted and informative look at the topic. Featuring a range of expert guests, including veterinarians, homesteaders, worming specialists, colic research, Poop Week is set to be an entertaining and educational experience. Listeners also get a chance to share their own funny horse poop stories.

Tune in the week of September 15th by subscribing to *Horses in the Morning* on your favorite podcast platform, or visit HorsesintheMorning.com (http://HorsesintheMorning.com). With over 3,700 episodes under its belt, “Horses in the Morning” is one of the longest-running daily podcasts worldwide, providing a lively, lighthearted take on all things equestrian. Proudly part of the Equine Network Family, the show is now celebrating its 15th year.

Simplify your quest for fall deworming. Only Zoetis’ Quest® Plus Gel controls both encysted small strongyles and tapeworms in a single dose.

Consult your vet for assistance in the diagnosis, treatment and control of parasitism.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use Quest Gel or Quest Plus Gel in foals less than 6 months of age or in sick, debilitated and underweight horses. Do not use in other animal species, as severe adverse reactions, including fatalities in dogs, may result. Consult your veterinarian for assistance in the diagnosis, treatment, and control of parasitism.

Website: http://HorsesintheMorning.com

Sponsor: https://www.zoetisequine.com/

Media Contact:

Ashley Winch

Horses in the Morning Podcast

awinch@equinenetwork.com