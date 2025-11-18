Horses in the Morning’s Holiday Week Takes a Comedic Flare

Horses in the Morning, the flagship show of The Horse Radio Network, is excited to announce its HITM Holiday Week, a three hour celebration of all things horse, holiday and comedy. The event will take place December 1, 3, and 5, 2025 on the Horses in the Morning podcast feed.

The HITM Holiday Week will feature horsey fun, listener songs and poems, and prizes. The event will be hosted by long-time hosts (15 years), Jamie Jennings and Glenn Hebert. “Get ready to laugh! This year’s Holiday Week is packed with horse humor and amazing prizes—it’s three hours of pure holiday fun,” says host Glenn Hebert.

This year the guests are some of the funniest and coolest in the horse world. We start the week with equestrian influencer, writer, and eventer Sydney Steverson. Then YouTube sensation and Stand Up comedian Hayden Kristal stops by – will she bring Chicken Nugget along? We finish out the week with the very funny Stand Up Comic Maxi Witrik.

This year, we have over $2,000+ in prizes from amazing sponsors: Weatherbeeta, Kentucky Performance Products, Cavallo, US Rider, RideTV, Espoir, Kelly Herd Jewelry, Dreamers and Schemers, Larissa Ann, Trafalgar Square Books, Spalding Labs and Zero Proof Horse Treats.

Listen on any podcast player, just subscribe to Horses in the Morning.

About Horses in the Morning:

Horses in the Morning is one of the longest running daily podcasts in the world, with 15 years and almost 4,000 episodes. Hosted by Jamie Jennings and Glenn Hebert since its inception they have interviewed over 7,000 guests. With listeners in 90 countries and millions of downloads, Horses in the Morning remains the flagship show of the Horse Radio Network. Visit HorsesintheMorning.com.

Media Contact:

Glenn the Geek

Horse Radio Network

glenn@horseradionetwork.com