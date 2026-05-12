Horsewoman Maureen Gallatin Releases New Book Exploring Faith, Calling, and Belonging

TRYON, NC — After decades spent in the horse world as a writer, editor, speaker, and founder of Horses on a Mission, Maureen Gallatin has released a deeply personal new book shaped by a lifetime around horses, dogs, and the people who love them.

Horses on a Mission: On Faith, Calling, and Belonging blends memoir, humor, and thoughtful reflection while exploring the deeper questions that often surface through life with animals — questions about purpose, grief, identity, connection, and what it means to live a life that matters.

This is not a book about horsemanship, though it is full of it. It’s about what happens when you stop striving to have it all together and start paying attention to the wisdom already around you. It’s about the difference between living as a driven person and a called one. About knowing when to help and when to step back. About “flipping the script” — seeing what’s right in front of you in a completely different way.

Written in a warm, conversational style, the book weaves together stories from ordinary moments of life with horses and dogs while inviting readers to consider the possibility that God may be at work through the animals themselves. Each short chapter reads like a letter from a trusted friend — someone who has stepped in every hole along the trail and isn’t afraid to say so.

Gallatin is known throughout the equine world through her work with Horses on a Mission, her long-running devotional An Extra Flake, and her years in equine publishing, including serving as founding editor of John Lyons’ Perfect Horse magazine. Her work combines practical horsemanship, encouragement, and a grounded approach to faith and everyday life.

In addition, Horses on a Mission continues to provide encouragement, resources, and conversations for horse people through articles, speaking, coaching, and future discussion-based materials currently in development.

Horses on a Mission: On Faith, Calling, and Belonging is available through Horses on a Mission and Amazon. Photo available on request.

Book information: https://www.horsesonamission.com/book-on-faith

Media Contact:

Maureen Gallatin

www.horsesonamission.com