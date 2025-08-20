How a Riding Vacation Can Make You a Better Rider: Straight Talk From Active Riding Trips

Stanfordville, NY (August 20, 2025) – Active Riding Trips president Stacey Adams is the August Lunch & Learn Session guest with HorseClass.com hosted by Callie King.

Worried about a hitch in your giddy-up before a big riding vacation? What if your next vacation could also be the key to a big improvement in your confidence and skills in the saddle?

In this free webinar, Active Riding Trips and Horse Class discuss stepping out of your usual routine and into a new landscape on horseback, and how that can transform the way you ride.

Whether you’re considering a guided trek through the hills of Spain, a beach ride in Ireland, or a week immersed in a clinic-style retreat, a riding vacation offers more than just beautiful scenery.

Stacey and Callie cover:

Why riding different horses can refine your skills

How travel challenges and inspires your confidence in the saddle

What to do before your trip to feel strong, secure and ready to ride

Tips to make the most of every moment, both on and off the horse

Find this hour-long chat with Stacey plus a smart Q&A on YouTube at HorseClass now at https://youtu.be/96yZEAtYdrc?si=2QikllM4ijyY1CIi.

This Lunch & Learn Session with HorseClass.com has been brought to the online horse community by Active Riding Trips, experts in equestrian travel around the world. Whether you’re dreaming of your first trip or your tenth, join Active Riding Trips to learn how these experiences can shape you into a more effective rider.

Join the Active Riding Trips newsletter and visit its trips at ActiveRidingTrips.com.

Media Contact:

L.A Berry

latheequinista@gmail.com

(646) 920-9510