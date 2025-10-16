How Equine Professionals Can Earn More and Save Time, with Help from Bridle & Brand

[Boerne, Texas] — Julia Rose is proud to announce Bridle & Brand, her newly specialized advisory practice for equine professionals. After five years in marketing agency work and more than three years running her own advisory and creative services firm, Rose applied her proven method with local equine professionals and refined it into flexible programs tailored to the industry — helping lesson barns, riding instructors, equine service providers, and event organizers fill their calendars with clients they love while saving valuable time.

As a second-generation small business owner living on a Texas ranch with her horse, Rose has seen firsthand the impact equine professionals make in their communities. Bridle & Brand combines her expertise in business growth with her passion for horsemanship to help more professionals share that impact with riders, students, and horse owners across the U.S.

“Horses have changed my life,” said Rose. “My mission is to support equine professionals so they can welcome more beginners, encourage riders to keep growing, and maintain top-quality care — all while earning more doing what they love.”

Bridle & Brand’s refined programs help equine professionals create profitable online presences that go beyond likes and follows. With record numbers of Americans riding, and interest continuing to grow, the internet has become the leading place people discover equine professionals, or the second step in researching them after an in-person or print introduction.

Bridle & Brand’s programs go beyond one-size-fits-all marketing. The process builds on each professional’s natural strengths, connecting their community both online and offline to increase referrals, repeat clients, and visibility, before layering in growth strategies designed for the nuances of the equine world.

“Collaborating with Julia at Bridle & Brand is a great experience,” said Chloe Pfude, P.A.T.H. Certified Riding Instructor. “We built a brand I’m proud of, and I nearly doubled my clientele within weeks of our launch. Beyond that, I also feel more confident sharing about my business online and in person, which helps more people explore the full benefits of working with horses, whether through skill-building or as a therapeutic outlet. This is a unique approach that really works.”

Bridle & Brand’s programs serve equine professionals and organizations at every stage, from growing a full calendar of clients to scaling with more time and income. Services range from advisory for DIY professionals to done-for-you writing and creative support. The collaborative process is tailored like a well-fitted bridle: offering clear direction and better results without adding unnecessary pressure.

“Equine professionals are already getting great results for their clients,” Rose added. “Too often, the only missing piece is putting the right words and imagery to that hard work in more of the right places, so more people can find them – without draining their time or worrying they might come across as ‘salesy’ or ‘spammy’. That’s why this collaborative process works: equine professionals bring their expertise, I bring mine, and together we create something great.”

Equine professionals can get started today with Bridle & Brand’s free Clinic for Your Business, an on-demand training and action guide that can be completed from the barn, facility or at home.

About Bridle & Brand

Bridle & Brand helps equine professionals who are already doing great work with horses master the second side of the business: communicating it better with people. With a proven, collaborative process rooted in custom advisory and creative support, Bridle & Brand equips equine professionals and organizations to earn more, save time and fill their calendars with clients they love. Learn more at www.bridleandbrand.com.

