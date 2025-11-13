How to be Part of the United States Pony Clubs: All Ages and Experience Levels Welcome!

November 12, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is for everyone who loves horses. All ages are welcome in Pony Club, and no, it’s not just for ponies! Horses and equines of all sizes and types can be found taking part in Pony Club activities. In addition, Pony Club offers a safe start for many young riders. With no age limits, families can enjoy membership in USPC together, and adult beginners or returning adult riders can find a supportive community to ride and learn. Plus, new online learning opportunities through Allpony.com expand access to USPC education for anyone who wants to learn more about horses or who may not have access to a horse. In addition, instructors can take advantage of various options to enhance their lesson programs.

The USPC program puts safety and equine well-being at the forefront, with a focus on teaching horse care and safe horsemanship to all participants. Through instruction in 11 different English and Western riding sports, USPC offers an unmatched opportunity to explore a variety of equestrian disciplines. From Dressage, Eventing, and Show Jumping to Mounted Games, Polocrosse, Western Dressage, and more, Pony Club has something for everyone.

“We have membership options and opportunities for every horse lover and welcome new and returning members,” says Karol Wilson, USPC’s Member Services and Regional Administration Director.

Find a Pony Club or Pony Club Riding Center Near You

USPC Participating Memberships are for anyone who wants to ride and enjoy fun hands-on educational opportunities with other horse lovers. Use the map on the official website to find your nearest local Pony Club or Pony Club Riding Center. With nearly 500 clubs and centers across the country, your connection to horses awaits.

No horse? No problem! A Pony Club Riding Center is typically able to provide access to a lesson horse or pony for members, and local club leaders often know of mounts that can be used by members, as well.

In addition to a solid horsemanship foundation and valuable life skills, Pony Club offers access to scholarships, international exchanges, and a variety of special opportunities for youth members. Learn more about how to join here.

Start a Pony Club or Become a Pony Club Riding Center

If there’s no club or center in your area, you might consider starting one. A Pony Club is established and run by a group of adult volunteers who want to offer the Pony Club program to members in their area, while a Pony Club Riding Center is a business, such as a riding stable, lesson barn, or a professional equestrian facility that is licensed to provide USPC’s curriculum and programs. Learn more about starting a club or becoming a Pony Club Riding Center here.

Enhance Your Instructional Program with a Professional Membership

The Professional Membership option lets you customize Pony Club’s education to fit your program with access to Pony Club’s proven curriculum. Designed for riding instructors, camp directors and staff, professors, teachers, and other educators, the USPC Professional Membership provides organized lesson plans and ready-to-teach instructional materials at the beginner level for all ages, with or without access to horses. A USPC Professional Membership offers flexible solutions for equine education and demonstrates your commitment to safety and putting horses first by teaching good horse care.Customized curriculum is also available for schools, universities, and educational programs.

Learn Online with Allpony.com

Everyone is invited to play, learn, and ride with Allpony.com. Powered by education from the United States Pony Clubs, the online learning platform offers dozens of courses, plus games, quizzes, online badges and certificates, printables, and more for all ages and levels. Instructors can also use Allpony as a teaching tool for their students. Access to Allpony.com is available for anyone who wants to learn about horses. Beginning in 2026, access to Allpony will be included as a USPC member benefit for members of clubs and centers.

Watch this documentary to discover Pony Club and all the benefits of joining. Visit ponyclub.org to learn more, find a club or center near you, and get started today.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Conrad﻿

﻿promote@ponyclub.org