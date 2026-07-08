IEA Announces New Ride for Rayas Grant to Expand Access to Equestrian Competition for New York Hunt Seat Riders

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce the launch of the Ride for Rayas Grant, a new financial assistance opportunity for Hunt Seat riders competing in New York’s IEA Zone 2.

The grant was made possible through a generous donation from the family of Rayas Angelina Niccolini Greenlee, along with a seed grant from Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley that fulfilled Rayas’s wish of creating this opportunity for other young riders.

Rayas was a deeply dedicated and gifted Hunt Seat rider whose discipline, empathy, and leadership in the saddle reflected the best of the sport. A highly accomplished competitor, Rayas earned success at every level she rode—yet what she valued most was never the ribbons. For Rayas, riding was about strength, joy, and connection: the bond with her horses, the friendships in the barn, and the quiet work of becoming better every day.

The Ride for Rayas Grant carries her spirit forward, giving dedicated young equestrians the opportunity to learn, compete, belong, and grow through the discipline of horsemanship—just as Rayas did.

The grant will provide comprehensive support for a full season of IEA competition, including regular season and post-season participation. The maximum annual award amount is $10,220 per recipient.

“IEA was founded on the belief that young riders should have access to meaningful equestrian opportunities regardless of financial circumstances,” said Roxane Durant, Executive Director, Interscholastic Equestrian Association. “The Ride for Rayas Grant honors Rayas’s incredible strength and dedication while helping ensure that other young athletes have the opportunity to gain experience, compete, and grow through participation in equestrian sport.”

“This grant was Rayas’s wish—her own Make-A-Wish experience—to open doors for other young riders the way horses had opened them for her,” said Rayas’s mother, Keiko Niccolini on behalf of the family. “What began as her wish has become a shared purpose for her friends, the young riders who rode and competed alongside her, her trainers, and the wider equestrian community. Together with IEA, we are carrying her wish forward—creating greater access to the sport she loved—and it is a way for all of us to continue to follow her lead.”

Applicants must be Hunt Seat riders competing within IEA Zone 2 in New York State. One or two recipients will be selected annually based on eligibility requirements, demonstrated commitment to the sport, and alignment with the values and spirit of the Ride for Rayas Grant.

Application Information

Grant Name: Ride for Rayas Grant

Eligibility: Hunt Seat riders competing in IEA Zone 2 (New York)

Award Amount: Up to $10,220 per recipient.

Recipients: One or two riders annually

Application Deadline: August 15, 2026

Click Here to Apply

Eligible riders and their families are encouraged to review application requirements and submit materials before the application deadline.

To learn more about Ride for Rayas visit https://rideforrayasofficial.com/.

###

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

IEA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to introducing and promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics. Through its unique draw-based competition format, IEA provides students in grades 4-12 with the opportunity to compete in Hunt Seat, Western, and Dressage disciplines without the requirement of owning a horse or riding equipment. Serving thousands of young equestrians across the United States, IEA fosters sportsmanship, leadership, responsibility, and educational growth through participation in equestrian sport. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® HUDSON VALLEY

Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have received a wish are able to build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight critical illnesses. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to over 3,500 children in the community it serves. The Chapter’s territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. The Chapter is a Better Business Bureau Wise Alliance Accredited Charity, meeting the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 71% of all funds raised go to program services. For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter and how you can be a Wishmaker, visit hudson.wish.org/40.