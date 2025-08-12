IEA Announces Winners of the $1,000 YETI Green Leaders Scholarships Presented by Green Is The New Blue

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 (Columbus, OH) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce the Top Five Winners of the 2025 YETI Green Leaders Scholarship presented by Green Is The New Blue.

Environmental non-profit, Green Is the New Blue (GNB) partnered with YETI, a global distributor of outdoor products designed to provide a healthy, thriving, and inclusive wild for generations to come. With combined missions to promote sustainability and encourage responsible stewardship of our planet, YETI, GNB and IEA launched this scholarship program to encourage IEA members of all ages to make incremental and sustainable changes to their own barns and horse shows. GNB is the Official Partner of Environmental and Sustainability Impact of the IEA.

Applicants for these scholarships had to be active members in the 2024-2025 IEA competition season, registered participants in the GNB Green Leaders Program, and submit an application and 90-second video explaining their green efforts and activities this season.

A total of $5,000 in scholarships (five $1,000 individual cash scholarships) has been awarded to the following IEA rider members:

NATHANIEL BIERY – A senior Hunt Seat rider from Renton, WA who rides on the Sharkey Farms Team coached by Kate Sharkey.

ELIZABETH ELLER-MARTIN – A junior Hunt Seat and Dressage rider from Apison, TN who rides on the Euchee Meadows Equestrian Team coached by Denise Talley.

ABBY LANGFORD – A 7th grade Hunt Seat rider from Tampa, FL who rides on the Madison Stables Team coached by Danielle Johnson.

WALKER LEFKOWITZ – An 8th grade Dressage rider from Las Vegas, NV who rides on the Las Vegas Blue Ribbon Dressage Team coached by Catherine Prato, Annette Spinetti, Dinnia DiGennaro, Missy Corbin and Sariana Lee.

CATHERINE WALZ – A sophomore Hunt Seat rider from Carmel, IN who rides on the Zionsville Equestrian Team coached by Emily Ahlfeld, Amy Ochoa and Erica Zirkelbach.

All participants who applied for the scholarship also received an exclusive YETI Green Is the New Blue water bottle for participating courtesy of GNB.

“YETI’s partnership with Green Is the New Blue allows us to deepen our roots in the equestrian community while highlighting the importance of sustainability through the YETI Green Leaders Scholarship Program,” said Joe Koehly, Senior Director of Community Marketing at YETI. “We’re excited to help support an initiative that allows individuals to make a difference in their community by reinforcing sustainability practices that create a greener future for the sport.”

“The YETI Green Leaders Scholarship celebrates young equestrians who are proving that environmental responsibility and excellence in sport go hand in hand,” said R. Scot Evans, Creative Director of Green Is The New Blue. “This year’s recipients embody the future we envision—one where riders lead by example, protect the places we love, and inspire our community for a more sustainable sport and a greener tomorrow. We’re deeply grateful to YETI and IEA for making this vision possible.”

ABOUT YETI

YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative, durable outdoor products. We recognize our role as responsible stewards of the planet and our communities and are committed to leaving no waste in the communities where we build our products. YETI’s partnerships, sponsorships, and product donations support conservation, restoration, and community resilience initiatives. We partner with organizations working to protect the places we love and increase access to outdoor recreation. For more information about our products and global initiatives, visit www.yeti.com.

ABOUT GREEN IS THE NEW BLUE (GNB)

A 501c3 organization, Green Is the New Blue was founded in 2019 with the goal of developing a movement for a sustainable equestrian sport. Through youth programs and partnerships, GNB provides engaging educational opportunities and inspires change at the grassroots level. The creativity and enthusiasm of young minds, combined with a passion for the planet, has proven to be an asset for the integrity and long-term sustainability of equestrian activities. For more information, visit www.greenisthenewblue.org.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Inclusive. Equitable. Affordable. The IEA was established to provide competitive and educational opportunities through equestrian athletics for students in grades 4-12 without the expense of owning a horse. Good Horsemanship and honorable participation are priorities at every event. It is the responsibility of all members to foster a spirit of belongingness, an atmosphere of community enjoyment, and a mutual respect for all participants and their equine partners. Founded in 2002, the IEA currently has 15,000 members nationwide participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. Open to public school, private school and home-school students, each season, the IEA offers nearly $1.5M in cash and collegiate scholarships to our members. For more information, go to www.rideiea.org

Contact:

Kimber L. Whanger

kimber@rideiea.org

(877) 743-3432