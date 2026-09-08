IEA Elects Kenneth Ford as Honorary Board Member to Lead Strategic Plan Implementation

Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (Columbus, OH) –

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) Board of Directors has recently elected Kenneth Ford as an honorary board member to their 2026-2027 season roster. Ford will assist with the initial implementation of IEA’s recently completed strategic plan, including acting as Chairman of a new Human Resources Task Force.

Ford is a senior healthcare and equine operations executive with extensive experience leading complex, multi-site organizations through strategic growth, operational transformation, financial improvement, and organizational change. He currently serves as Vice President of Operations, Equine for PetVet Care Centers/Hagyard Equine Medical Institute (CEO), where he provides executive leadership across a 21-location, multi-state equine specialty network spanning 13 states.

Ford’s career has been centered on building sustainable organizations by aligning leadership teams, clinicians, owners, staff, clients, and industry partners around clear priorities and disciplined execution. He currently manages 21 equine hospitals and works closely with nearly 200 physicians/veterinarians and clinical leaders to strengthen governance, improve communication, support accountability, and drive long-term organizational performance.

With a strong background in strategic planning, P&L leadership, business development, regulatory operations, and change management, Ford brings a practical and collaborative approach to teams. His interest in helping organizations clarify their strategic direction, strengthen governance, expand member and stakeholder engagement, improve operational discipline, and build financially sustainable programs will be an asset to IEA and the course of action in implementing their strategic plan.

“I am honored to support IEA as it continues to strengthen its mission, expand its impact, and serve the riders, coaches, families and the broader equestrian community,” says Ford. “As I am also an IEA parent, I have a personal connection to this work and how it will affect my daughter’s future experience in the organization.”

IEA recently completed a year-long, in-depth strategic planning process with Cleveland, Ohio-based consulting company, Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU). Under the guidance of BVU, IEA conducted a series of surveys, focus groups, interviews, meetings, research, and thoughtful discussion with staff, members, volunteers, parents, and outside industry professionals.

“We are so pleased to have Ken join the Board for these next steps in our strategic planning process,” says IEA Co-Founder and Executive Director Roxane Durant. “He comes highly recommended with a leadership style that is grounded in trust, communication, accountability and partnership.”

Ford lives in Lexington, KY with his wife Anna and daughter, Morgan.

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