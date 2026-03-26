IEA Returns to Missouri for 24th Annual IEA Hunt Seat & Dressage Youth National Finals

Columbus, OH – March 26, 2026 – For twenty-four years, the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) has provided opportunities for tens of thousands of youth equestrians to be able to compete at local, regional and national levels without the expense of owning a horse. On April 23-26, 2026, the 24th annual IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage National Finals will again take place in Lake St. Louis, Missouri at the National Equestrian Center. This prestigious event takes place over four days of competition in two arenas simultaneously and is the second time that IEA is holding a National Finals in the Midwest (Zone 7).

Nearly 700 of the nation’s leading middle school and high school equestrian athletes will travel from across the United States and converge in Lake St. Louis to compete for top honors in Hunt Seat and Dressage classes, championship titles and collegiate scholarships. Of the 1,407 IEA high school and middle school teams from eleven zones across the country, nearly 500 teams will be represented at this year’s celebratory event. IEA will not only award championship titles, but also over $1M in IEA cash and collegiate scholarships to seniors and top riders this season.

Utilizing a unique draw-based competition format, riders in grades 4-12 will compete on unfamiliar horses in the following classes: Equitation over fences and on the flat and Dressage Test and Dressage Seat Equitation. IEA riders must develop their catch-riding skills as very little to no warm-up practice is allowed before each class. All tack and horses are graciously provided by IEA member teams and outside horse providers – allowing for a more level playing field of competition.

For the 3rd year in a row, IEA will also play host to the Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) National Championships, featuring over 100 collegiate Dressage riders representing several dozen college teams from across the nation.

Judges and Stewards for the 2026 IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage National Finals competition are as follows:

Hunt Seat Judges

Woody Dykers (R) from Alpharetta, GA

from Alpharetta, GA Kathleen Stamps (R) from Oxford, GA

Dressage Judges

Anne Moss (USEF – S) from Coatesville, PA

from Coatesville, PA Beverly Rogers (USEF – S) from Cave Creek, AZ

Hunt Seat Stewards

C.J. Law from Belchertown, MA

from Belchertown, MA Samantha Fleming from Annandale, VA

Dressage Stewards

Doris North (R) from Laguna Woods, CA

from Laguna Woods, CA Amanda Garner from Dahlonega, GA

Show Manager/Course Designer

Jack Nash from Lexington, KY

Complete live streaming of the IEA National Finals will be available online and offered at no cost to viewers through the IEA Website at www.rideiea.org. Video production is provided by ClipMyHorse.TV and Andrew Ryback Photography is the official show photographer for all arenas.

Interested sponsors and awards providers may reach out to Megan Taylor at megan@rideiea.org for more information or to customize sponsorships. You may also click here for class sponsorship and advertising opportunities. A College/University Fair will take place on Thursday April 23rd and Friday April 24th during National Finals.

The IEA National Finals is free and open to the public for spectators. Media/Press passes are available to publications and news sources interested in attending and are coordinated though Kimber Whanger at kimber@rideiea.org.

For a complete listing of information including prize lists, class schedules, and facility maps, visit the National Finals pages at https://www.rideiea.org/2026nationalfinals/

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ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by offering a unique draw-based competition format for young riders in grades 4-12. This format allows young riders to compete without the additional expense of owning horses or tack thanks to the shared resources provided by our IEA community of equestrians committed to fostering the growth and development of young athletes. IEA has over 14,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. Membership for IEA’s 2026-2027 25th Anniversary season will open in May 2026. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org.

Photo Credit: Andrey Ryback Photography

2025 IEA Middle School Champion Team – Kyte’s Honor Equestrian Team (Zone 2 – New York)

Media Contact:

Kimber Whanger

kimber@rideiea.org