IEA Will Return to Tryon in April 2027 for 25th Anniversary Season National Finals

Thursday, January 22, 2026 (Columbus, OH) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary during the 2026-2027 season which officially begins July 1, 2026. As part of the celebratory year, Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina will play host to the 25th Anniversary IEA Hunt Seat & Dressage National Finals on April 22 – 25, 2027.

IEA previously held their National Finals at Tryon in 2023 and 2024 which conveniently coincides with the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championships the following week – also at Tryon. The two organizations have worked hand-in-hand over 25 years in promoting youth team riding opportunities with IEA becoming the largest feeder program of riders into the IHSA. Over the past 2.5 decades, thousands of IEA alumni have progressed onto collegiate riding teams with the IHSA, National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA), Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) and others.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Tryon for this monumental year,” says IEA Co-Founder and Executive Director, Roxane Durant. “The facility is truly world-class and offers our members a wonderful place to compete, shop, stay, and explore the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Plus, the Tryon staff and amenities are really wonderful to work with and sets the stage for another fantastic overall event. We also look forward to planning some other fun events during the season around our 25th Anniversary.”

Durant, whose brainchild was IEA back in the early 2000’s, has continued to lead the helm of the organization which was originally patterned off of the IHSA collegiate riding program and was officially incorporated in 2002. What began as one invitational horse show for 49 hunt seat high school riders, has grown exponentially to become the largest youth equestrian organization of its kind in the United States. Over the years, IEA has expanded programs to include riders from 4th -12th grades, has added disciplines in Western and Dressage, created opportunities for adult riders, and expanded opportunities for youth leadership, horsemanship education, scholarships, financial aid, and more.

IEA will also host a separate Western National Finals during the 25th Anniversary Season in June 2027 at another world-class facility in Fort Worth, Texas during the 2027 American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Championship Show. IEA has been partnering with APHA since 2021 to host Western Finals alongside APHA youth members and World Championship competitions. This beneficial partnership has resulted in creating wider awareness for both organizations and a mutual sharing of resources.

Membership for the 2026-2027 25th Anniversary season will open in May 2026 with horse shows beginning in August 2026. For more information on membership, how to start a team, or getting involved with National Finals, visit www.rideiea.org or contact info@rideiea.org.

###

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Inclusive. Equitable. Affordable. The IEA was established to provide competitive and educational opportunities through equestrian athletics for students in grades 4-12 without the expense of owning a horse. Good Horsemanship and honorable participation are priorities at every event. It is the responsibility of all members to foster a spirit of belongingness, an atmosphere of community enjoyment, and a mutual respect for all participants and their equine partners. Founded in 2002, the IEA has nearly 15,000 members nationwide participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. Each season the IEA offers nearly $1.5M in cash and collegiate scholarships to youth members and is open to public schools, private schools, home-schools and barn teams. www.rideiea.org

Photo by Winslow Photography. IEA National Finals 2024. Tryon International Equestrian Center

Media Contact:

Kimber Whanger

IEA Director of Marketing & Communications

Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA)

kimber@rideiea.org | 614.542.9415 | www.rideiea.org