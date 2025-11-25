IEA’s Count Down to Giving Tuesday has begun – Your Impact will be Multiplied 5X!

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 (Columbus, Ohio) – Giving Tuesday marks the beginning of our year-end appeal, and the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) needs your help to continue to support future young equestrians by providing greater access to our sport!

Thanks to a remarkable 5X Matching Grant Challenge provided by The Muzzy Family/MZ Farms, every dollar you donate will be multiplied to create an immediate and powerful impact for students in grades 4-12. Young riders rely on our programs for horsemanship education, leadership development, and life-changing opportunities in the equestrian world.

That means:

Your $25 gift becomes $125.

Your $50 gift becomes $250.

Your $100 gift becomes $500.

Your $250 gift becomes an incredible $1,250!

This match is available on Giving Tuesday Only (December 2) and directly fuels the programs that help youth of all backgrounds access safe, structured, and quality equestrian competition.

Why Your Giving Tuesday Gift Matters

As a youth equestrian nonprofit, our mission is to empower young riders with the skills, confidence, and character they need – both in and out of the arena.

Your Giving Tuesday Donation Will Help:

Expand financial aid so more riders can participate regardless of economic barriers.

Support horsemanship education through the National Hippology Academy.

Enhance youth leadership programs that build teamwork, responsibility and resilience.

Provide scholarships offering more students with continuing education opportunities.

Grow competition and learning opportunities nationwide for students in grades 4-12.

Last year alone, supporters like you helped nearly 100 young equestrians gain access to programs that otherwise would have been out of reach. This year, the need is even greater—and your 5X matched gift can help us say “yes” to more families than ever before.

Thank you for believing in our mission and investing in the next generation of equestrian leaders. Together, we can make this Giving Tuesday the most impactful one yet!

Interested in learning more about how you or your organization could help support the IEA?

Contact Kathy Dando at kdando@rideiea.org.

###

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

IEA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by offering a unique draw-based team competition format for young riders in grades 4-12. This enables riders to compete without owning a horse or riding equipment and provides greater affordability and access to the sport. IEA has over14,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org.

ABOUT MZ FARMS

MZ Farms LLC was founded by Steve and Cathy Muzzy. MZ Farms focuses on the development and training of young horses through the collaboration of our training partners, Cherry Hill Farm and Chestnut Hills. Located in Vista, California, MZ Farms provides lease horses and ponies for riders starting in walk-trot through Junior Hunters. MZ Farms gives back to the community by supporting education-oriented programs like the Interscholastic Equestrian Association and Metropolitan Equestrian Team because they equitably provide access to horses for all riders, even those who cannot afford their own horse or tack, because horses should be enjoyed by everyone. https://mzfarmsllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Kathy Dando

kdando@rideiea.org