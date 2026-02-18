IGA and Zoetis Inc. Announce New Global Equine Health & Wellness Partnership

February 18, 2026—The International Grooms Association (IGA) is delighted to announce Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, as its Official Equine Health & Wellness Partner. The new partnership unites the IGA, the representative voice of professional grooms worldwide, with a global health leader dedicated to advancing equine wellbeing through science-backed veterinary solutions.

“This partnership with Zoetis represents an exciting milestone for professional grooms around the world,” said Lucy Katan, Executive Director of the IGA.

“Zoetis’ science-led approach and commitment to advancing equine healthcare through research and education perfectly align with our mission to support and empower the global groom community.”

Zoetis recognizes that grooms are essential members of any care team, serving on the front line to implement health protocols, monitor for early signs of change, and ensure equine athletes receive the highest standard of care.

Through this partnership, IGA members can look forward to receiving invaluable access to veterinary-grade educational content and resources that strengthen their expertise and enable them to deliver even higher standards of care.

“Our commitment to supporting the backbone of the equestrian industry is unwavering,” said Jen Blanchard, Head of Marketing for Zoetis’ U.S. Equine Division. “By partnering with the International Grooms Association, we celebrate the expertise, dedication, and tireless work of professional grooms worldwide. Together, we aim to elevate the standards of care and wellbeing for horses everywhere—because when the horses thrive, everyone wins.”

For more than 72 years, Zoetis and its legacy companies have been dedicated to helping horses live healthier, happier lives.

From preventative care to advanced treatment, Zoetis products support horses at every life stage and competitive level. Its industry-leading portfolio includes products trusted by veterinarians and performance horse care teams, including Quest® Gel and Quest® Plus Gel dewormers, Dormosedan® Gel (detomidine hydrochloride), Pro-Stride® APS and other regenerative medicine devices, the Core EQ Innovator® vaccine, and much more

Zoetis products are available through veterinary professionals around the world. Visit www.ZoetisEquine.com for more information.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Matt O’Keefe

Zoetis Equine

763-228-2210

matt.okeefe@exponentpr.com