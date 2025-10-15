IGNITE Earns Non-Profit Status

Tax deductible donations support ground-breaking Equine Clinicians Registry Research Plan and unique efforts to advance care of equine athletes.

Oct. 15, 2025. New York, NY. IGNITE’s roots date back to 2012, when veterinarians and horse care providers associated with the US Equestrian Team began working closely with human sports specialists, riders, farriers, biomechanists, physical therapists and others within the industry.

IGNITE has evolved considerably, but the organization’s goal is the same now as it was at inception — adopting a broader and more science-driven strategy to manage equine athletes.

IGNITE’s diverse membership has access to a library of 200+ hours of presentations and discussions on a wide range of issues related to the health, well-being, longevity and performance of elite equine athletes. Horse care professionals comprise the membership core, and sport stakeholders – from owners and riders to fans and officials – make IGNITE a diverse and forward-thinking organization.

Attaining non-profit status per the Internal Revenue Code 501(c)(3) is IGNITE’s latest evolution. “This enables us to be a platform to facilitate open-ended improvement in the equine industry,” explained President Mark Revenaugh, DVM, at IGNITE’s Sport Horse Seminar in January of this year.

Supporters can now make tax-deductible donations to IGNITE that will further its important work, starting with the Equine Clinicians Registry and its current research plan.

Meanwhile, November’s Online Summit will be a super exchange of latest research, findings and experience in the care of equine, human and canine athletes. Orthobiologics, translational sports medicine and pre-habilitation and rehabilitation strategies highlight 10 hours of information sharing between experts and advocates supporting the care of all athletes.

Register for the Nov 3, 4, 12 & 13 Online Summit here.

