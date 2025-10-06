IGNITE for Equine Athletes’ November Online Summit

IGNITE’s November Online Summit

“Mind meld” on care, management and injury prevention for human, equine and canine high-performance athletes.

October 6, 2025 – New York, NY. Translational sport medicine, orthobiologics and pre-habilitation and rehabilitation are the focus of IGNITE’s upcoming Online Summit set for Nov. 3, 4, 12 and 13, 2025.

This interactive gathering taps expertise in the human, canine and equine management and performance sectors. The Summit present diverse knowledge and experience to increase the performance and health of all three species.

Like the “mind meld” of Star Trek fame, the Summit fosters communication among thought-leaders in different fields. The goal is to learn from and inspire each other, while facilitating lateral thinking, progressive approaches and the application of evidence-based success strategies.

Practitioners managing human, equine and canine high-performance athletes are the main intended audience. However, IGNITE always encourages participation from all stakeholders – including those simply curious about latest advances and the proven or potential cross-over of advances in one realm to another.

“The IGNITE Summits over the previous year have been energizing, inspiring and transforming professionals who work with high-end athletes,” explains IGNITE’s Executive Director Joop Loomans, DVM, MS, PhD, MBA. “It’s the curiosity to learn about how other people are successful in supporting their athletes and the willingness to share.

“For 2025 we have excellent speakers to get you up to speed on the most recent developments on pre-habilitation, rehabilitation, orthobiologics and learning across species,” Loomans continues. “And we value your input very much! IGNITE is all about evidence-inspired health and performance improvements for every athlete. That’s what makes IGNITE and November’s IGNITE Summit unique. I hope you will join the Summit and IGNITE!”

Presentations & Discussion

Over four days, the IGNITE Online Summit consists of four, two-and-a-half hour sessions of interactive presentations led by highest-level experts. Reflecting the caliber of the content, the Summit offers 10 hours of continuing education credits – when attended live online – in jurisdictions that recognize RACE® approval. (RACE® is the American Association of Veterinary State Boards’ Registry of Approved Continuing Education).

Each of the Summit’s four sessions has a its own focus and topics.

Session #1, on Monday, Nov 3, focuses on the use of orthobiologics in human, equine and canine sports medicine — all focused on the stifle for horses and dogs and the knee for human athletes. Most used orthobiologics, most recent evidence and compelling case reviews will be presented and analyzed by species-specific experts. The session concludes with a discussion among speakers and attendees on what can be learned from each other.

All sessions will follow a similar format of presentations followed by conversations and questions.

Session #2, on Tuesday Nov. 4,, focuses on best practices in injury prevention and management of superficial digital flexor tendons for horses and dogs, and its counterpart in human athletes, the Achilles tendon.

IGNITE’s Equine Clinicians Registry will be featured in this discussion of best practices in choosing an orthobiologic to manage SDFT or Achilles issues. IGNITE Board of Directors members Mark Revenaugh, DVM, and Beau Whitaker, DVM, CERP, will share early insights from the Registry’s data gathering and analysis in this area of equine care.

Session #3, on Wednesday Nov. 12, delves into future directions with a focus on axial skeleton nerve pain. Sub-topics include research into and the use of micro fat, platelet rich fibrin matrix and 2.5% IPaag.

Session #4, on Thursday Nov. 13, addresses supportive therapy and “pre-habilitation” and rehabilitation across all three species. New angles on tendon and muscle recovery, orthobiologic and laser therapy are on this final session’s agenda.

Summit Registration

IGNITE Online Summit attendance is open to all. Registration for all 10 hours is $650 for non-members. IGNITE Elite Memberships include complimentary registration to all IGNITE online and in-person events. For IGNITE Pro, Rehab, Sport or Student Members, Summit registration is $487.50.

See the detailed Summit schedule and meet our speakers here.

Register for the IGNITE Sumit here.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a platform for advancing leading-edge knowledge, evidence-based approaches and collaborative, proactive practices focused on injury prevention, peak performance and longevity for equine athletes. The resulting information is available to a membership community comprised of veterinarians, physios, farriers and other equine health care providers, plus riders, coaches, trainers and sport stakeholders.

Various levels of IGNITE membership offer options suited to the interests of its diverse, global membership.

After November’s Online Summit, IGNITE’s annual in-person gathering is set for Jan. 26, 2026, in Wellington, Florida. Subscribe to IGNITE’s newsletter for details and read a summary of last year’s “mind-blowing” gathering here.

IGNITE is grateful to Foundation Partner Hilltop Bio, and to partners Zomedica, Boehringer Ingelheim, PulseVet, Dechra and Noviun™ Surfaces.

For more information, please visit www.igniteforequineathletes.com

