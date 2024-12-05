IGNITE’s 2nd Annual Sports Science Seminar set for Jan. 12-13, 2025

Veterinarians, physios, riders, coaches, owners, grooms and other stakeholders welcome.

What: IGNITE’s 2nd Annual Sports Science Seminar for the Olympic Disciplines jump starts the New Year in a forward-thinking direction. Experts from the human and equine high-performance worlds will gather to present and share latest research, training and conditioning approaches and actionable preparation and performance metrics.

When: Sunday, Jan 12 and Monday, Jan. 13, 2025,

Where: The seminar takes place at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala and includes interactive workshops at the University of Florida WEC Equine Clinic.

Why: “This event is the only seminar in North America focused on providing riders, trainers, veterinarians, farriers, therapists, grooms, owners and their supporting teams with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their own horse management practices,” said Joop Loomans, DVM, PhD, MBA, IGNITE’s executive director. The gathering is part of IGNITE’s mission to advance high-performance horse health, longevity and performance.

Session topics include –

Artificial Intelligence in equine lameness assessment

Using fitness wearables to improve performance and health

Exercise and its impact for horse and human athletes

Coping with challenging competition conditions

Data-driven performance improvements

Impact of shoeing and footing on equine performance

What can be learned from human athlete preparation?

How do orthobiologics change treatment?

Speakers include –

Bart Harlsberghe, DVM, DACVSMR, ISELP, Bartek Equine

Max Corcoran, international groom and former US Eventing president.

Ali Morton, DVM MSpVM, University of Florida

Elin Hernlund, DVM PhD, DECVSMR, Swedish Agricultural University, Sleip

Christopher Kawcak, DVM, PhD DACVS DACVSMR, Colorado State University

Emmanuelle Van Erck Westergren, DVM, PhD DECEVIM, Equine Sports Medicine Practice, Belgium

Cris Navas de Solis, DVM PhD DACVIM, University of Pennsylvania

Beau Whitaker, DVM, Brazos Valley Equine Hospital

Kirk Peck, PT, PhD, CSCS, CCRT, CERP, Creighton University, Omaha

Format: Topic presentations will be formatted in 12-minute talks, followed by 20 minutes for discussion. Interactive, hands-on workshops will complement topic presentations and ample time for Q&A and networking is on the agenda.

Highlights: Sunday’s closing talk focuses on the future of equestrian sports, and Monday’s closing session brings all the threads together in analyzing how to build a team around an athlete – horse or human.

Sign Up & Other Info

Registration for two days is $175; and $95 for one day.

IGNITE ELITE Members register for free.

IGNITE Pro Members receive a 25% registration discount.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a platform for advancing leading-edge knowledge, evidence-based approaches and collaborative, proactive practices focused on injury prevention, peak performance and longevity for equine athletes. Five levels of membership provide access to in-person events and an extensive, constantly updated library of live and on-demand content.

For more information, visit www.igniteforequineathletes.com.

