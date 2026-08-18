IHSA Black Hawk College Alum Kole Price Wins Reining Top Prize in The Run for A Million

Price shatters 19-year-old record in spectacular performance with Golden Coins.

Edited National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) press release

Gladys, Va. – Aug. 18, 2026 – The Run For A Million stands as reining’s richest event, bringing together 16 pre-qualified contestants competing for a $1 million purse. This year, two Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) alumni, Kole Price (Black Hawk College) and Trevor Dare (University of Findlay), took their place among reining’s elite 16.

For nearly two decades, 236.5 stood as the score to beat. Set by NRHA Hall of Famer and $10 Million Rider Andrea Fappani aboard Custom Legend at the 2007 National Reining Breeders Classic, the mark held at the top of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) record book for 19 years.

Then, under the lights at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, it fell.

Kole Price and Golden Coins delivered a performance for the history books, marking a 237.5 to set a new NRHA record for the highest score ever recorded and claim the event’s $500,000 championship.

On a night defined by exceptional performances, Price and Golden Coins (Spooks Gotta Gun x Electric Cha Ching), owned by Coin Toss LLC and bred and nominated by Silver Spurs Equine, rose above a field that pushed the sport to its limits from start to finish.

With a 237.5 aboard Golden Coins, Price didn’t just win The Run For A Million — he set a new standard for the sport.

The IHSA congratulates Price on this achievement. Cudos go out to Dare, who earned the 13th spot with Tricked My Ride among reining’s best.

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ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 350 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA allows college students to participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 7,500 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, go to RideIHSA.org or contact media@RideIHSA.org