IHSA Members Take Top Spots at MZ Farms/USHJA Emerging Athletes Program and USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals

Gladys, Va. – Nov. 9, 2026 – Members of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) earned top honors at two of the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association’s (USHJA) national education programs, both held at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky. Reese Dorsey of Midway University was named champion of the 2026 MZ Farms/USHJA Emerging Athletes Program (EAP) National Training Session, held Nov. 5-8, and Taya Wykert of High Point University won the 2026 USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals, presented by East West Equine Sports Medicine, held Nov. 6-8.

MZ Farms/USHJA Emerging Athletes Program National Training Session

Dorsey, of Parkton, Maryland, is a team captain for Midway University’s IHSA hunter seat team and won the 2025 IHSA National Championship in Limit Flat. She also works as a groom at Spy Coast Farm.

Throughout the week, the EAP Committee evaluated riders on their riding, horsemanship, sportsmanship, stable management, professionalism and interactions with their horses. The session combined riding instruction with lead clinician Joe Fargis, stable management sessions, educational presentations and a modified Nations Cup team competition. It concluded with a final test, in which Dorsey rode a different horse than the one she had ridden all week.

“Being in this program is such a privilege, and it feels amazing to finally win it,” Dorsey said. “Honestly, there’s so much to learn. Every time you attend a session, I learn something new from a different clinician.”

“The test, to me, made Reese rise to the top,” said Amy Center, chair of the USHJA Emerging Athletes Program Committee. “She adapted to that horse quickly, efficiently and with finesse. That was just perfect.”

As champion, Dorsey received a $3,000 advanced training grant, Parlanti paddock boots, a YETI Roadie cooler and a keepsake tray. She also rode for Team Dinan, which earned the silver medal in the modified Nations Cup.

IHSA member Clara D’Amico of Newtown, Connecticut, who rides for Miami University (Ohio), also competed at the National Training Session as a member of Team Kraut, which placed fourth in the modified Nations Cup.

Dorsey’s advice for other riders applies in the saddle and on the ground. “Always support your horse. Regardless of the horse that you think you have or want, you always have to ride the horse that’s underneath of you,” she said. “You have to listen to your horse and go from there.”

USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals

Wykert, of Thousand Oaks, California, rides on High Point University’s IHSA team. She was one of 20 competitors, where participants were scored on a written exam, an identification room exam and a hands-on practicum, with finalists also taking part in interviews. In addition to the overall title, Wykert won the horsemanship and identification exam, placed third in the practicum and fourth on the written exam. Her prizes included a $2,000 education grant, a SmartPak certificate and an internship at Spy Coast Farm.

Wykert won the title in her seventh year of competing in the program. “Winning the [USHJA] Horsemanship Quiz Challenge has been a goal of mine since I was 13 years old,” she said.

“Taya’s been coming for a couple of years, and she just keeps getting better and better and better,” said Cricket Morris, chair of the USHJA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Committee and a member of the IHSA board of directors executive committee. “Her confidence this year was high, and I think she was really prepared.”

Three additional IHSA members earned honors at Nationals. Savannah College of Art and Design teammates Emily Arriaga (Bahama, North Carolina) and Olivia D’Apolito (Niwot, Colorado) placed second and third, respectively, on the written exam, and Arriaga also received a travel grant from the USHJA Foundation and East West Equine Sports Medicine. Zoe Santilli (West Hartford, Connecticut), who rides for Wesleyan University, received the Sportsmanship Award.

“It makes us proud to see IHSA members consistently finish at the top of these USHJA educational programs,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “Their success reflects the horsemanship, adaptability and dedication of collegiate riding and the role it plays in developing the next generation of equestrians.”

Edited USHJA press releases.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MZ FARMS/USHJA EAP

LEARN MORE ABOUT USHJA HORSEMANSHIP QUIZ CHALLENGE

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 350 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 7,500 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, go to RideIHSA.org or contact media@RideIHSA.org.