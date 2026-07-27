Independent Publication Recognizes Randi Thompson Among Top Horse Expert Witnesses

Recognition is followed by an in-depth interview exploring equine safety, risk management, and the Equine Safety and Success Guide™

TRYON, N.C. – Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant Randi Thompson has been recognized by the independent publication PeekWire as one of its “5 Horse Expert Witnesses Who Can Make or Break Your Equine Case.” Following that recognition, PeekWire published an in-depth interview, Building Safer Horse Operations: An Interview with Equine Expert Witness Randi Thompson, highlighting Thompson’s work in equine safety, risk management, and the development of practical management systems for horse operations. The interview explores Thompson’s philosophy that many equine accidents are not caused by a single mistake, but by several smaller communication, management, and documentation gaps that develop over time. “Many people assume that accidents happen because someone made one significant mistake,” Thompson explains. “In my experience, they are often the result of several smaller gaps that develop over time.”

Throughout the interview, Thompson discusses the importance of moving beyond reacting to individual situations and instead developing practical systems that encourage communication, documentation, consistency, follow-through, and thoughtful decision-making. She explains that these systems not only help reduce risk but also improve the overall experience for horses, clients, staff, and visitors. The interview also highlights one of Thompson’s central management philosophies: “Documentation should support management, not replace it.” Rather than viewing documentation simply as protection against future legal claims, Thompson encourages horse professionals to see it as an everyday management tool that preserves important information, improves communication, helps identify developing patterns, and supports consistent decision-making throughout an operation.

PeekWire also highlights Thompson’s ongoing work developing the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG) through the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN). The Guide is a practical, step-by-step decision-support system designed to help horse professionals build safer, more consistent horse operations through adaptable communication tools, documentation systems, implementation resources, and management frameworks. The Guide is currently being developed through the free ESSN Pilot Program, where horse professionals share ideas, discuss real-world situations, evaluate new toolkits, and help shape future resources based on practical experience.

“I was honored to be included by PeekWire,” Thompson said. “What meant even more to me was the opportunity to discuss the ideas behind my work. My goal has always been to help horse professionals build practical systems that improve communication, consistency, documentation, and thoughtful decision-making. When those areas improve, safety and success naturally improve as well.” The PeekWire interview also discusses selecting qualified equine expert witnesses, documentation as a management tool, emerging trends in equine safety and liability, and the growing importance of proactive management throughout the horse industry.

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN)

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) is an educational initiative dedicated to helping horse professionals build safer, more successful horse operations through practical communication, documentation, consistency, and decision-making tools. Home of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG), the Network brings horse professionals together to share ideas, discuss real-world situations, and help develop practical resources that support continuous improvement throughout the equine industry. The ESSN Pilot Program allows members to evaluate new toolkits, provide feedback, and help shape the future of the Guide before its public release.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN)

Creator, Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG)

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

Website: www.randithompsonlive.com

Phone: (828) 243-1401