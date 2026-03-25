Inside the AQHA Convention: A Perspective from Horse Spot

Horse Spot Co-Founder Michael Lenard recently attended the AQHA Convention in Las Vegas, bringing with him a unique perspective shaped by years in the horse show industry. A lifelong rider in the hunter/jumper discipline and a USEF licensed official, Michael has spent much of his career working both in and behind the scenes of horse shows. Since co-founding Horse Spot, he has expanded his involvement across multiple disciplines—judging events such as the New Mexico State Fair, supporting dressage competitions, and now stepping further into the AQHA community.

At the convention, Michael connected with industry professionals and gained valuable insight into the evolving needs of AQHA organizers, exhibitors, and officials. One key topic that emerged throughout conversations was the potential impact of stronger technology integrations within horse show management systems.

Drawing from his experience as both a competitor and horse show secretary, Michael emphasized how administrative challenges—such as incomplete entries, inconsistent records, and repetitive data entry—create daily friction for organizers and show offices. Modern software solutions, including Horse Spot’s developing API integration with AQHA’s central database, aim to streamline these processes by enabling real-time verification of memberships and horse records while reducing manual work.

During the convention, Michael also participated in the Smart Strategies for Show Management workshop as part of his progress toward AQHA Show Management certification. Discussions with AQHA leadership and organizers highlighted a growing need for tools that help manage rising costs, staffing challenges, and increasing exhibitor expectations.

Horse Spot is preparing to support several AQHA horse shows on the platform beginning in 2026, with its first AQHA integrations launching soon. Interest in the technology is already extending internationally, with organizers in countries such as Mexico exploring adoption of the platform.

As Michael reflected on the experience, one message stood out clearly: the industry is aligned around the need for smarter, more efficient systems that support the long-term sustainability of horse show operations.

Read Michael’s full reflections from the AQHA Convention and learn how Horse Spot is preparing to support AQHA horse shows in the years ahead.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net