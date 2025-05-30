Insider Secrets to Experiencing the 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim—In Person or from Home—Free Facebook Live Event

Date and Time: June 30, 2025 at 7 PM Central

Where: Facebook Live, Saddle Seeks Horse Facebook Page

Host: Susan Friedland, author of Marguerite, Misty and Me

This summer marks a century of one of the most iconic equestrian spectacles in America: the 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim during Pony Penning Week, July 27 to August 1. Whether you’ve always dreamed of witnessing the legendary swim or are a lifelong fan of Misty of Chincoteague, you’re invited to learn how to celebrate this historic milestone with a free Facebook Live event that will provide insider tips to experience the thrilling pony tradition in person or from afar.

Join Susan Friedland, author of Marguerite, Misty and Me, on June 30 for a feel-good virtual gathering with special guests who have spent decades immersed in the world of wild ponies. This event offers rare insight into both the past and present of the Chincoteague Pony.

Participants:

Susan Friedland, 2025 BreyerFest speaker and Marguerite Henry historian, who traveled 8,000 miles over two years to uncover the backstory of Marguerite and the real Misty pony.

Sarah Boudreau, Chincoteague pony historian and author of Before Misty, sharing fascinating tales that predate Marguerite Henry's classic book.

Amanda Geci, from the International Chincoteague Pony Association and Registry, offering expert knowledge on pony pedigrees and Misty memorabilia.

, from the International Chincoteague Pony Association and Registry, offering expert knowledge on pony pedigrees and Misty memorabilia. Rebekah Hart, also from the International Chincoteague Association and Registry, and a Chincoteague Pony breeder ready to share foal stories (and possibly a few adorable foal pics!).

This event is perfect for horse lovers, Marguerite Henry fans, Breyer collectors, history buffs, and anyone who has ever fallen in love with Misty and her wild island herd.

Not only will the panel reveal how to plan your own trip to see the pony swim—whether this year or in the future—but you’ll also learn how to watch it from home for a front-row digital seat.

Plus, attendees will have the chance to win fun pony-themed giveaways!

📌 Mark Your Calendar:

Facebook Live | June 30, 2025

More details and the livestream link are available at Facebook.com/SaddleSeeksHorse

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

Facebook & Instagram @saddleseekshorse