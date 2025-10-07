Internships: Good for Students, Good for the Industry. AHC webinar examines equine internships and workforce development. Oct. 20 at 1:00 PM ET

[Washington, D.C. October 6, 2025] – The American Horse Council (AHC) invites students, employers, educators, and industry partners to join a free webinar on Monday, October 20 at 1:00 PM ET titled “Internships: good for students and good for the industry.” The event will delve into the value of equine internships, offer guidance on applying, and reveal how the equine sector is supporting next-generation professionals.

Presenters will include:

AHC Staff

Katie Reynolds, American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA)

Leslie Janecka, Kentucky Equine Management Internship (KEMI)

“Our internship program is a cornerstone of AHC’s commitment to fostering the next generation of equine professionals,” said Julie Broadway, president of the American Horse Council. “We’ve built a robust framework that supports student learning, encourages industry engagement, and helps bridge the gap between academic preparation and real-world experience. Internships not only benefit students, they also energize our entire equine workforce.”

Who Should Attend:

Undergraduate and graduate students, career changers, academic advisors, internship coordinators, farm/ranch/stable managers, breed/discipline associations, equine nonprofits, and employers seeking to build talent pipelines.

Webinar brought to you by AHC Sponsor: The Wild Horse Refuge

Scott Beckstead, representing The Wild Horse Refuge, this webinar’s sponsor, will provide an update on their mission, rescuing mustangs and offering them a natural habitat across 30,000 acres in Colorado, where they can roam freely as part of long-term conservation efforts.

Event Details

Title: Internships: Good for Students and Good for the Industry

Date/Time: Monday, October 20, 2025, 1:00 PM ET

Format: Live webinar with Q&A

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86330354075

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the unified voice for the U.S. horse industry in Washington, D.C., advocating for the welfare, sustainability, and business vitality of the equine community. Through policy work, research, and education, AHC seeks to secure a robust future for horses and the people working with them.

About The Wild Horse Refuge

The Wild Horse Refuge works to protect rescued mustangs, giving them wide-open, natural environments to live and roam freely, while educating the public about humane wild-horse management and conservation.

Media Contact:

American Horse Council (AHC)

Julie Broadway

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org