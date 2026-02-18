Introducing Horse Spot: Blue Ribbon Software for Modern Horse Show Management

Horse Spot, a new member of American Horse Publications, is ushering in a new era of horse show management technology. Founded by lifelong equestrians and technology professionals, Horse Spot is an all-in-one, cloud-based platform designed to manage the full lifecycle of a competition—from entries and payments to scheduling, live scoring, and instant results. Built to support everything from local schooling shows to FEI-rated international competitions, the platform is trusted by leading collegiate organizations including IHSA, AEE, and NCEA. Horse Spot is a true multi-discipline solution designed to support hunter/jumper, dressage, western, and other competition formats within one connected platform.

If you’ve ever worked in a show office, you know the reality: spreadsheets, stacks of paperwork, endless emails, and last-minute schedule changes that ripple across an entire competition. Horse Spot replaces those fragmented workflows with one connected system designed to streamline operations, improve communication, and elevate the experience for organizers, exhibitors, and officials alike.

The Horse Spot team has been immersed in the equestrian world their entire lives. All three founders grew up riding and began working horse shows during college, often using their vacation days to work additional show weekends simply because of their passion for the sport. Over the years, they have worked nearly every role at competitions—show office staff, in-gate, working as licensed judges, and awards to name a few—giving them a comprehensive understanding of how horse shows actually run.

Their professional careers uniquely positioned them to build the solution the industry has been waiting for. Co-founder Christopher Lenard previously worked at two unicorn startups, Relativity and ShipBob. Michael Lenard is a Certified Public Accountant who worked at Ernst & Young. Lindsay Lenard is a two-time Webby Award-winning designer who has led digital product and creative work for global agencies and startups backed by Y Combinator and Techstars. Together, the team combines lifelong equestrian experience with world-class technology, finance, and design expertise.

Horse Spot brings the entire horse show lifecycle into one platform, including online entries and payments, real-time scheduling and ride time management, live scoring and instant results, digital waivers and health documents, and membership and series point management. By replacing outdated tools with modern technology, Horse Spot helps competitions run more efficiently while improving the experience for riders, staff, and spectators.



