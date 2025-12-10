Introducing The Business Barn Collective by Denise Alvarez of Stormlily Marketing: A First-of-Its-Kind Group Coaching Experience for Horse Business Owners

December 10, 2025 – Stormlily Marketing founder and equestrian business coach Denise Alvarez has announced the launch of The Business Barn Collective, a new six-month group coaching and community experience for equestrian entrepreneurs ready to leave striving behind and grow from a place of purpose.

Born from her own experience of curating a group of like-minded entrepreneurs serving the equine industry in unique ways, The Business Barn Collective brings together small, curated circles of driven horse business owners for monthly hot-seat coaching, expert-led training, and individualized strategy guidance.

“Horse business owners are often building alone,” says Alvarez. “They’re passionate, skilled, and committed — but they don’t always have access to a trusted circle that understands both entrepreneurship and the realities of working in the equine world. The Business Barn Collective gives them that room.”

Unlike large memberships or one-size-fits-all programs, The Business Barn Collective limits each group to six participants to ensure meaningful connection, collaboration, and personalized support.

Members also receive two 1:1 strategy calls with Alvarez, a private onboarding session, monthly Content Corral coworking, and access to quarterly expert trainings in areas such as advertising, profit strategy, systems, and customer experience.

At the heart of the program is Alvarez’s Groundwork to Growth Framework, which helps horse business owners clarify their direction, refine their strategy, implement consistent systems, and strengthen their leadership mindset.

“The equine industry is full of incredibly talented entrepreneurs who are ready for more clarity, purpose, and momentum,” Alvarez says. “The Business Barn Collective is designed to give them a community that accelerates growth while honoring the heart behind their work.”

Enrollment is open now through Friday, December 12, 2025.

For more information about The Business Barn Collective or to schedule an interview with Denise Alvarez, please contact:

Email: denise@stormlily.com

Website: stormlilymarketing.com/collective

Instagram: @stormlilymarketing

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and an equestrian business coach through her business, Stormlily Marketing, Denise helps equestrian entrepreneurs grow their business with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Looking to educate your audience on business-building and marketing?

Denise is available as a freelance writer and guest contributor to equine publications and podcasts. Email inquiries to denise@stormlily.com.

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698