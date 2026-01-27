INTRODUCING THE COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30 CLASS OF 2026

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – What began in 2020 as a list of 30 standout young women shaping the future of the Western way of life has grown into a powerful industry movement. Now entering its seventh year, the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 program has recognized more than 210 remarkable women whose work spans agriculture, media, science, business, rodeo, fashion, and beyond. Curated by the editors and executives at COWGIRL, the program reflects the depth, diversity, and evolving impact of women driving the Western industry forward.

The selection process for the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 was the most competitive to date. Nearly 200 applications were submitted from across the world and evaluated through a rigorous, multi-score process led by the COWGIRL team alongside a committee of respected female executives within the Western industry. From this accomplished pool, 30 women rose to the top, recognized not only for professional achievement but for leadership, integrity, and a deep commitment to the Western way of life.

The COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 will be formally recognized during the 7th Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Empowered Gala, the cornerstone event of the newly expanded COWGIRL Leadership Summit.

New for 2026, the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 program expands with the launch of the COWGIRL Leadership Summit, now open to women of all ages and professions. Designed to inspire, connect, and equip women across the Western industry, the three-day Summit brings together leading female executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for dynamic programming focused on leadership, growth, and opportunity.

The COWGIRL Leadership Summit and Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Empowered Gala will take place May 20-23, 2026, at Live! by Loews in Arlington, marking the program’s 7th Annual Ceremony and Conference. Breakout sessions will run from Wednesday through Friday, offering education, connection, and leadership tools for women at every stage of their journey.

Each year, the Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 program serves as both recognition and responsibility—honoring women who are shaping the industry today while setting the standard for those who follow. With Wrangler continuing as title sponsor, alongside committed industry partners, the program remains a cornerstone of COWGIRL’s mission to amplify voices, foster meaningful connection, and ensure the women leading the West are not only seen, but supported.

# #

The mission of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to seek out and publicly recognize young women who distinguish themselves as leaders within the Western industry. Whether they be corporate executives, professional athletes, media professionals, or working cowgirls, the aim of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to shine a light on this vital and talented workforce while creating a network of individuals who can serve as role models and mentors for future female leaders.

For the complete online list of honorees and to download web images, visit: https://www.cowgirlmagazine.com/introducing-the-cowgirl-30-under-30-class-of-2026/

COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30 CLASS OF 2026

(Sorted by First Name)

Annika Johnson | Feedlot Consulting Veterinarian | Veterinary Research and Consulting Services | Caldwell | ID

Ashley Dibbs | Horse Show Coordinator | Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo | Spring | TX

Ashley Pollard | PR & Brand Collaborations, Senior Coordinator | Wrangler, Kontoor Brands Inc. | Greensboro | NC

Aubrey Braham | AQHA Manager of Championship Shows | American Quarter Horse Association | Thompson | OH

Audra Jones | Clinical Assistant Professor | Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences | Amarillo | TX

Baily Summers | Crop Insurance Agent | AgTexas Farm Credit | Canyon | TX

Bradie Jill Anderson | Owner/Operator of Roamstead Ranch, Professional Backcountry Outfitter | Roamstead Ranch & J & J Outfitters | Grace | ID

Brooke Kitting | Director of Marketing and Communications | Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo | Perryton | TX

Brooke Whitmer | General Manager | Ariat International, Inc. | Whites Creek | TN

Camryn Faust | Digital Content Manager | Kimes Ranch | Scottsdale | AZ

Carlie Pollmeier | Marketing Manager | 6666 Ranch – Burnett Ranches, LLC | Fort Scott | KS

Cassi Nichols | Sponsorship & Endorsee Specialist | Miller Brands – CINCH | Grandview | TX

Hannah Manns | Marketing Specialist | BUCKEYE Nutrition | Orrville | OH

Hayley Novak | On-Air Talent | Teton Ridge – Cowboy Channel | Terrell | TX

Irini Pateras | Oppenheimer Family Equine Center Manager | California Polytechnic State University | San Luis Obispo | CA

Jacee Lancaster | Livestock Director | Utah State Fair | Grantsville | UT

Jamie Steen | Executive Director | Art of the Cowgirl | Worden | MT

Joy Nabors | Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator | Equibrand Products Group | Stephenville | TX

Kennadee Riggs | On-Camera Talent and Creator | Double K Digitals | Queen Creek | AZ

Logan Lynch | Communications Manager | National Cutting Horse Association | Boyd | TX

Maggie Murphy | Horse Judging Team Coordinator | Colorado State University | Fort Collins | CO

Rachel Cogle | Assistant Professor of Equine Industry & Business | West Texas A&M University | Canyon | TX

Samantha Dopp | Director of Equine and Agriculture Operations | The Ranch at Rock Creek | Philipsburg | MT

Sarah Kezar | Assistant Professor of Weed Science | University of Wisconsin-Madison | Madison | WI

Savannah Welborn | Assistant Sales Manager | Double D Ranch | Weatherford | TX

Skylar Smith | PR & Digital Media Manager | American Hat Company | Fort Worth | TX

Stevie Guess | Western Industry Media & Strategic Partnerships Coordinator | RFD-TV | Aledo | TX

Sydney Shepard | Western Marketing and Events Coordinator | Cavender’s Boot City | Chandler | TX

Taylor Christie | Agricultural Science Teacher | Tahoka ISD | Tahoka | TX

Tori Teegarden | Agriculture Policy Advisor | U.S. Senator John Barrasso | Arlington | VA

