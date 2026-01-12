Invitation to Participate in Pilot of the Equine Safety Success Guide™

Randi Thompson, equine industry consultant, educator, and expert witness, is launching a pilot program for the Equine Safety Success Guide™, a practical, experience-based guide focused on how everyday moments in equine programs shape safety, consistency, and professional decision-making over time.

Rather than releasing the guide as a finished product, Thompson is intentionally opening it as a pilot and inviting equine professionals to participate in its development. The guide will be shared on a weekly basis, in six focused sections, inside the Equine Safety and Standards Network (ESSN).

This structure is intentional. The guide is not a large or prescriptive manual. Each section is designed to be readable, usable, and discussed without burden, allowing participants to reflect, apply ideas in real settings, and offer feedback before moving on.

The pilot includes practical, editable rider evaluation forms, horse evaluation forms, and daily logs designed for use in both lesson programs and guided trail riding operations. These tools are built around a trigger-based evaluation framework and a light 3 Strike Awareness Rule, which help professionals recognize patterns over time and decide when to pause, reassess, or adjust.

Unlike traditional forms that simply record information, these tools are designed to support real-time judgment. They integrate observable triggers and pattern recognition directly into everyday documentation, helping professionals move beyond isolated moments toward clearer, more defensible decision-making.

“This guide is about how reasonable professionals actually make decisions in the moment,” Thompson said. “Not theory and not perfection. The tools reflect how work happens in real barns and trail operations, and the pilot allows experienced professionals to help refine language so it stays practical and usable.”

The Equine Safety Success Guide™ builds on themes explored in Thompson’s ongoing Equine Liability Explained series, including standard of care, rider and horse evaluation, documentation, and pattern recognition. The emphasis is on awareness and professional judgment rather than compliance systems or lengthy manuals.

The six-week pilot begins in February 2026 and is open to equine professionals interested in contributing their perspective to the development of the guide.

More information about the pilot is available through the Equine Safety and Standards Network.

About Randi Thompson

Randi Thompson is an equine industry consultant, instructor, and expert witness with decades of experience across lesson programs, training operations, and guided riding environments. Her work focuses on safety, standard of care, documentation practices, and practical decision-making in real-world equine settings.



Equine Safety Success Tools™

