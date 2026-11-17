Stanfordville, NY (November 17, 2026) An Old West riding vacation plus the chance to find your next trail partner and forever horse? That’s right. Your next Active Riding Trips horseback trip to New Mexico might just include the ultimate souvenir – adopting a rescue horse.

The New Mexico partners of Active Riding Trips at Enchantment Equine Rehabilitation Center launched an adoption program two years ago that has a direct tie-in to tourism: The Trail to a Forever Home gives vacationing riders the unique opportunity while on their getaway to meet and ride good horses available for adoption. The program challenges the stigma that rescue horses are dangerous or unredeemable by proving that such are horses can be capable and willing partners.



“A fabulous riding vacation AND the chance to find your forever horse – what’s not to love?” asks Active Riding Trips president and rider, Stacey Adams.

All you have to do to participate is inform Active Riding Trips when you book your New Mexico vacation that you are interested in participating in The Trail to a Forever Home and your Active Riding Trip representative will arrange your spending time riding different adoptable candidates, discovering their personalities, and seeing who feels like a perfect match for your riding style and trail adventures.

Spend your week riding, grooming and training with an adoptable rescue horse and take them out to explore New Mexico’s trails together. The horses are usually Quarter Horses or off-track Thoroughbreds, ranging in age from five to 20-years-old.

Here’s the best part: If you adopt your new equine partner, then a portion of your vacation booking fee will go towards the adoption fee.

“Saving just one horse will not change the world. But it will change the world for that one horse,” Adams says.

Learn more at activeridingtrips.com.

Media/image requests:L.A. Berry, latheequinista@gmail.com, (646) 920-9510