Janet Winters Establishes The Barngoddess Chronicles On Substack

Ligonier, PA: The Barngoddess Chronicles, an equestrian lifestyle publication established in 2018, has launched on Substack. The online platform Substack provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription-based content, including newsletters, podcasts, and video.

“Although our mission to inform and entertain in all aspects of the equestrian lifestyle remains the same, Substack provides an opportunity for a fresh approach. Readers enjoy delving into horse-related subjects, including Healthy Horsemanship, Travel & Events, Art & Literature, and our popular Breed Spotlight.Additionally, The Equestrian Epicurian food and entertaining guide makes appearances in Travel & Events; it will soon be a standalone feature,” said Ms. Winters.

Opportunities to promote equine-related products and services are offered via The Blue Ribbon Bespoke feature.

The Blue Ribbon Bespoke feature includes:

One original, long-form editorial article written specifically to highlight a product or service.

Publication on The Barngoddess Chronicles

Social amplification on Facebook and via a Substack Note

As always, the piece is written in an editorial voice in a way that feels authentic and aligned with the equestrian community. For more information, contact me at barngoddess57@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Janet Winters

Date: February 24, 2025

barngoddess57@gmail.com