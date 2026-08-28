JJ Fisher Construction Supports Reno’s Non Pro Futurity From the Ground Up

As The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity celebrates its 10th anniversary, JJ Fisher Construction’s continued investment in the Non Pro Futurity is helping strengthen the purse and elevate one of the event’s marquee divisions.

RENO, Nev. — Based in Nipomo, California, JJ Fisher Construction returns as presenting sponsor of the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Non Pro Futurity, supporting the division’s purse and one of the most competitive opportunities of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity. The Non Pro Futurity gives non-professional riders the opportunity to compete their 3-year-old horses at one of reined cow horse’s premier events, with competitors testing their skills through herd work, reined work and cow work.

The division has become a significant part of Reno’s annual competition, drawing accomplished Non Pro riders from across the country. In 2025, Francesca Lord and My Magic Lady claimed the Non Pro Futurity championship with a composite score of 644.5, earning $10,000 for the win. In 2026, the Non Pro Futurity will unfold across three days of competition during Reno’s 10th anniversary event: competitors will begin with herd work on Wednesday, September 16, continue with reined work on Friday, September 18, and return to the arena Sunday, September 20, for the cow work that will determine the championship. The competition will be available to watch via livestream through the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity website.

JJ Fisher is also a competitor in the Non Pro division, and members of the Fisher family compete across both the Non Pro and professional ranks. Their involvement in the sport gives JJ Fisher Construction a strong connection to the competitors and community it supports.

Beyond its financial contribution, JJ Fisher Construction brings its experience and attention to detail directly to the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity grounds, helping prepare and maintain the arena footing throughout the event. The work is an important part of creating a consistent competition surface for horses and riders, putting the company behind the competition not only as a sponsor, but through the expertise it brings to the arena itself.

JJ Fisher Construction’s sponsorship helps strengthen the Non Pro Futurity purse and provide greater opportunity for competitors as the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity enters its 10th anniversary year.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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