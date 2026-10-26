FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 26, 2026

View release and photos here

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

Jo Anne Miller Receives the 2026 WIHS/EQUUS Foundation Honor and Service Award

Jo Anne Miller received the 2026 WIHS/EQUUS Foundation Honor and Service Award on Military Night, Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Washington International Horse Show in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The award was established in 2013 to recognize a horse, individual or organization that best demonstrates the values of honor and service as embodied by Klinger – the first recipient of the award and a member of the Caisson platoon of the 3d United States Infantry (The Old Guard).

A lifelong horseman, Jo Anne (Jo) Miller founded and serves as the executive director of Brook Hill Farm based in Forest, VA, which has the dual mission of rescuing, re-homing and providing sanctuary to horses in transition and providing opportunities for people to benefit from the horse’s unique abilities to empower, teach and heal.

Brook Hill is one of the very few charities that is not only an EQUUS Foundation Mentor, but also a PATH International Premier Accredited Center and accredited by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

Jo has devoted her life to helping horses and people, dealing with overwhelming and difficult circumstances, realize their potential.Clickhere to view this “must-see” video.

Since its inception in 2001, Brook Hill Farm has rescued 589 horses and educated over 1,000 at-risk youth. 100% of the at-risk youth in Brook Hill’s innovative programs have not only graduated from high school, but they also gained the confidence and skills to lead productive lives in their communities. In 2022, through a combination of extraordinary leadership, hard work, and unwavering commitment, Jo Anne led the Brook Hill Pony Club team of at-risk youth and rescued horses to place 6th in the nation at the United States Pony Club Finals, with one of her horse-rider team members placing first Horse Management and Show Jumping.

In addition to her hands-on teaching and day-to-day program management, Jo served as a professor of equine science at Randolph College until retiring in 2024 and is a published author and sought-after international speaker.

Jo’s generosity in sharing and providing guidance and support of other organizations knows no bounds. She currently serves as a board member of the Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF), Virginia Horse Council, and the Equine Welfare Collaborative. She also serves as the chair of the EQUUS Foundation Equine Welfare Advisory Group, a member of the HHRF Equine Well-being Committee, and a member of the Equine Welfare Committee of the Federation of Horses in Education and Therapy International (HETI). Past service included serving as the Co-Chair of the PATH Intl. Equine Welfare Committee and as a member of the Virginia Tech Equine Advisory Board.





Learn more about the Honor and Service Awardhere

Learn more about Jo Anne Miller and Brook Hill Farmhere







ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visitequusfoundation.org.

ABOUT WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW (WIHS): Established in 1958, the Washington International Horse Show, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is one of North America’s most prestigious, competitive and entertaining equestrian events. Highlights include the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W for the President’s Cup, the WIHS Equitation Finals, top national hunters and jumpers, plus community and charity events. WIHS is an official USEF Heritage Competition. Learn more atwihs.org.