Join PATH Intl. for the Four-Session Online Break to Educate Disability Education Series

Denver, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) is hosting an online disability education series at 11:00 AM MT on March 27, April 3, April 17, and April 24. For more information and to register, click here.

The PATH Intl. Break to Educate Disability Education series includes four, 90-minute sessions taught by leaders in the equine-assisted services (EAS) industry, and feature facilitated discussions and an interactive question-and-answer component. This series is ideal for anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of the EAS industry, volunteers looking to expand their understanding, and current equine-assisted services professionals. For PATH Intl. Certified Professionals this Break to Education series provides six disability education CEU’s that can be used towards certification renewal.

March 27, 2026 – Supporting the Behavior Triad in EAS – Participant, Instructor team, Equine with Bonnie Brindle. This session will explore the transformative power of horses in therapeutic settings, highlighting the importance of creating a nurturing environment for both participants and horses. Volunteers and instructors are pivotal to the success of these sessions, and it is crucial that they examine their own emotions and address anxieties before engaging with the horses and individuals they serve. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how to prepare themselves to prioritize participant needs while safeguarding the integrity of the horse’s experience.

April 3- Spina Bifida with Carol Huegel. This presentation aims to provide a comprehensive and relevant overview of Spina Bifida. Topics will include epidemiological data, etiological factors and classification systems, along with a discussion of common complications associated with the condition. Anatomical and functional implications across various spinal cord levels will be reviewed. Implications when incorporating EAS will be discussed, including a review of contraindications and safety precautions.

April 17 – Incorporating Horses into Treatment Services for Youth-at-Risk with Jody Enget. This presentation will focus on mental health services incorporating horses with youth-at-risk. The conversation will include the required preparation, creating curriculum, protection of the horses and crisis management.

April 24 – Designing Instruction That Works: Understanding Learning Differences in Adaptive Horsemanship with Susie Rehr and Jane Burrows. Riders do not just bring goals to the arena, they bring sensory differences, language processing patterns and lived experiences that shape how they learn. Through practical application of experiential learning principles and Universal Design for Learning, participants will learn how to reduce cognitive overload, increase engagement and create structured, accessible educational plans that promote both confidence and progress.

A full Break to Educate series registration costs $200 for PATH Intl. Members, $250 for non-members, and includes access to each of the four live webinars and recorded versions for six months afterwards. For more information and to register, click here.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.), formed in 1969, advances professional equine-assisted services (EAS) by empowering its members, credentialed professionals, partners and the public through rigorously developed standards, credentials and education that recognize the power of the equine-human relationship. At 721 member centers, more than 71,000 children and adults with special needs, including 8,000 veterans, may find improved health, wellness, a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. PATH Intl. members, credentialed professionals and member centers uphold the PATH Intl. Standards, developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership, to ensure centers and professionals follow procedures essential to providing safe, humane, gold-standard-quality EAS programming to the public, in the broad areas of horsemanship, therapy and learning. Among its multiple EAS certification programs, PATH Intl. proudly offers the Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor certification (the PATH Intl. CTRI®); the first and only independently accredited certification program in EAS.

Media Contact:

Kailey Fahy, Marketing Assistant

kfahy@pathintl.org