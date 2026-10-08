Join PATH Intl. for the Four-Session Online Break to Educate Fall Series

Contact: Kailey Fahy, PATH Intl. Marketing Assistant, kfahy@pathintl.org, 800-369-7433 ext 142

Denver, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) is hosting an online education series featuring highly requested topics within the equine-assisted services and nonprofit industries, at 11:00 AM MT on October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20, 2026. For more information and to register, click here.

The PATH Intl. Break to Educate Fall Series includes four, 90-minute, live sessions taught by leaders in the equine-assisted services (EAS) industry, and feature facilitated discussions and an interactive question-and-answer component. This series is ideal for anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of how to implement AI, planning equine-assisted learning sessions, implementing effective fundraising strategies and helping students progress their skills. For PATH Intl. Certified Professionals, this Break to Educate series provides six CEU’s that can be used towards certification maintenance.

The following four sessions will be offered live one Friday per week October 30 to November 20, 2026, at 11:00AM MT and the recordings will be available the next day:

Keeping the Human in AI: A Thoughtful Approach for EAS Programs presented by Patricia McCowan: This presentation will provide a high-level orientation to AI, focusing on the real benefits and risks AI presents for mission-driven organizations and EAS programs, including a look at emerging concerns around AI-generated content and its effect on participant and donor trust. From there, the presentation will cover how staff at other nonprofits are using AI tools today and share a simple framework for the questions leadership teams should be asking when adopting or expanding AI policy — especially around protecting sensitive client data.

Equine-Assisted Learning: Teaching Techniques & Planning presented by Antoinette DeGruccio and Nancy Van Wyk: This presentation introduces practical teaching techniques and planning strategies for designing safe, inclusive and meaningful EAL sessions. Participants will explore a backward-planning approach that begins with an observable learning objective and then identifies an appropriate equine partner, activity structure, materials, adaptations and indicators of learning. Participants will leave with a practical framework for creating EAL sessions that balance structure with discovery and support observable, transferable learning while respecting the horse as an active teaching partner.

Small but Mighty: Fundraising that Packs a Punch presented by Paula Del Giudice: This presentation will explore successful fundraising strategies that are aimed at smaller equine-assisted services centers with potentially smaller fundraising budgets, but can be used by any nonprofit organization.

Planning for Progression presented by Claire Oestreich: This presentation will discuss the different directions that progression within a riding lesson can take, and how sometimes creating opportunities for progression is as easy as moving a cone. Instructors will leave this presentation with a better understanding of progression, have consideration for appropriate progression and have some fun ideas for how to implement it.

A full Break to Educate series registration costs $200 for PATH Intl. Members, $250 for non-members, and includes access to each of the four live webinars and recorded versions for six months afterwards. For more information about each session, presenter bios and to register, click here.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.), formed in 1969, advances professional equine-assisted services (EAS) by empowering its members, credentialed professionals, partners and the public through rigorously developed standards, credentials and education that recognize the power of the equine-human relationship. At 721 member centers, more than 71,000 children and adults with special needs, including 8,000 veterans, may find improved health, wellness, a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. PATH Intl. members, credentialed professionals and member centers uphold the PATH Intl. Standards, developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership, to ensure centers and professionals follow procedures essential to providing safe, humane, gold-standard-quality EAS programming to the public, in the broad areas of horsemanship, therapy and learning. Among its multiple EAS certification programs, PATH Intl. proudly offers the Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor certification (the PATH Intl. CTRI®); the first and only independently accredited certification program in EAS.