Join the American Horse Council – Strengthen the Equine Industry with your membership today.

The equine industry thrives when we work together. Whether you’re a leader in the field, an association or business, a horse owner, or an equine enthusiast, you play a vital role in shaping the future of our industry. By joining the American Horse Council (AHC), you become part of a powerful network dedicated to advocacy, education, and the growth of the horse industry.

The AHC’s membership drive will run until October 17th. Any new member who joins before then will be entered into a raffle to win a John Deere (valued at approximately $7,500.)

Why Become a Member of the AHC?

Advocacy and Representation: AHC serves as the primary voice for the horse industry in Washington, D.C., working tirelessly to ensure that policies, laws, and regulations protect and promote the interests of the horse community.

Industry Research and Data: Stay ahead with comprehensive research and data, including market trends, economic impact studies, and best practices to inform your business decisions.

Networking and Collaboration: Connect with industry leaders, influencers, and decision-makers. Gain discounted access to AHC’s annual events, including the National Issues Forum and Annual Conference.

Educational Resources and Professional Development: Access a library of online webinars, recordings, and podcasts covering industry trends, legal issues, equine welfare, and more.

Discounts and Exclusive Offers: Enjoy savings on products and services from trusted partners, as well as special offers and discounts.

Who Should Join?

Horse Owners: Whether you have one horse or manage a large herd, your interests are represented by the AHC.

Equine Businesses: From trainers to tack shop owners, connect with like-minded professionals

Equestrian Enthusiasts: Support the horse industry and gain access to valuable resources relating to the latest topics affecting our industry.

Organizations and Associations: Join forces with others to advocate for the betterment of the horse industry.

For a list of AHC Member Benefits:

To learn more about the American Horse Council:

Be a part of shaping a strong and thriving future for the equine industry. With your support, we can achieve more, protect our community, and drive meaningful progress.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the unified voice for the U.S. horse industry in Washington, D.C., advocating for the welfare, sustainability, and business vitality of the equine community. Through policy work, research, and education, AHC seeks to secure a robust future for horses and the people working with them.

