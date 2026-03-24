Join us for Plaidcast in Person in 2026

Plaidcast in Person is a live recording event of the Plaidcast, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with standout voices, hear personal insights from panelists in real time, and take part in an interactive conversation that blends sport, career, horsemanship, and lifestyle in the modern equestrian world. Tickets are free, and everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the conversation.

Upcoming Events:

Plaidcast in Person with US Eventing – MD Horse Library

Tuesday, Mar 24 from 1 pm to 3 pm

Maryland Horse Library & Education Center – Reisterstown, MD

Plaidcast in Person at the University of Vermont

95 Carrigan Drive – Burlington, VT

Tuesday, Mar 31 from 5 pm to 7 pm

Plaidcast in Person – Hartford, CT

Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art – Hartford, CT

Friday, Apr 3 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Plaidcast in Person – Hartford, CT

Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art – Hartford, CT

Sunday, May 3 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Plaidcast in Person with SCAD and Archie Cox

516 Drayton St – Savannah, GA

Friday, May 15 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Plaidcast in Person – Hartford, CT

Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art – Hartford, CT

Thursday, Jun 18 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Plaidcast in Person – Hartford, CT

Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art – Hartford, CT

Friday, Jul 17 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Plaidcast in Person – Hartford, CT

Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art – Hartford, CT

Friday, Nov 13 from 6 pm to 9:30 pm

See you there!

Media Contact:

Piper Klemm

piper@theplaidhorse.com