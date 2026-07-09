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Julie Goodnight Explores What It Really Means to Have a Trail-Ready Horse in New Ride On! Podcast Episode

SALIDA, Colo. — [July 9,2026] — Trail riding may look like the most relaxing activity horse lovers enjoy, but according to renowned trainer and clinician Julie Goodnight, it is also one of the greatest tests of a horse’s education.

In the newest episode of her award-winning podcast, Ride On! with Julie Goodnight, titled “The Trail-Ready Horse: Safety, Manners, and Confidence Beyond the Arena,” Goodnight explains why successful trail riding depends on thoughtful preparation long before horse and rider leave the arena.

“People often think trail riding is where horses learn confidence,” says Goodnight. “I see it differently. The trail doesn’t train your horse—it reveals the training that’s already there.”

Throughout the 45-minute episode, Goodnight outlines the qualities that define a dependable trail horse, emphasizing that confidence is built through systematic training, experience, and trust—not simply by exposing horses to increasingly difficult situations.

Listeners will learn about the four foundations of a trail-ready horse:

Safe and dependable ground manners

Responsive and willing under saddle

Emotional fitness and the ability to recover from fear

The value of progressive experience and seasoning

Goodnight also discusses why many common trail riding challenges—including rushing home, herd-bound behavior, jigging, and refusing obstacles—are often signs of missing foundational skills rather than true “trail problems.”

The episode opens with updates from Goodnight’s Colorado ranch and a lighthearted story about her young colt, Rip, whose enthusiasm for daily interaction illustrates one of her favorite training principles: “Always leave them wanting more.”

In the popular Long Story Short segment, Goodnight recounts an amusing real-life experience with her own herd, and the episode concludes with listener questions during the What the Hay? Q&A segment about refining cues for highly responsive horses and practical recommendations for selecting tack and equipment for mountain trail riding.

“Great trail horses aren’t fearless,” Goodnight says. “They’re educated, prepared, and they trust their rider enough to stay connected when life becomes uncertain.”

Listeners can find the new episode of Ride On! with Julie Goodnight on all major podcast platforms and at JulieGoodnight.com/podcast, where they can also access hundreds of educational articles, training videos, Horse Master episodes, and additional horsemanship resources. Listeners are also invited to submit questions for future What the Hay? podcast segments through the website.

For more information, visit www.JulieGoodnight.com.

About Ride On with Julie Goodnight

The EQUUS Film & Arts Festival “Winnie” Award-winning podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, gives listeners an informed and entertaining perspective on horse training, equestrian sports, and having a deeper connection with horses. With over 450,000 downloads and more than 115 episodes to date, the podcast continues to grow in popularity with horse enthusiasts worldwide.

About Julie Goodnight

Julie Goodnight is a renowned clinician, author, and the Executive Producer of the popular TV series Horse Master with Julie Goodnight. Known as a gifted teacher, with her logical approach to training and deep understanding of horse behavior, she coaches riders of all disciplines and skill levels. She and her husband live on their ranch in the Colorado Rockies, where they ride cow horses and enjoy mountain sports.