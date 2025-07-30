Julie Goodnight Releases 2025 Fall Schedule

SALIDA, Colorado, July 28, 2025

As the summer season winds down, internationally renowned clinician Julie Goodnight gears up for a busy and exciting fall lineup, with three unique opportunities for horse enthusiasts to ride, learn, and connect. Goodnight’s upcoming events promise to deliver unforgettable experiences in horsemanship education.

“I’m especially excited about these fall events,” says Goodnight. “Whether you’re looking for adventure, education, or inspiration, there’s something here for every rider.”

Ranch Riding Adventure at C Lazy U Ranch

October 2-6, 2025 | Granby, Colorado

Join Julie Goodnight and her team of trainers for an unforgettable ranch riding retreat in the stunning Rocky Mountains. Set at the luxurious and iconic C Lazy U Ranch—an all-inclusive, year-round guest ranch—participants enjoy top-tier amenities, gourmet meals, and guided instruction in a breathtaking setting.

The weekend kicks off with Horses & Happy Hour, a relaxed meet-and-greet with Julie and fellow guests, followed by three days of skill-building through customized coaching in the riding clinics with Goodnight and herd work with the cattle designed to boost confidence and connection with your horse. This will be paired with scenic trail rides.

CHA International Conference

October 9-12, 2025 | William Woods University, Fulton, Missouri

Open to the public and professionals alike, the Certified Horsemanship Association’s International Conference is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about safe, effective riding instruction. Julie Goodnight will present two dynamic sessions—one on helping riders safely embrace speed in the saddle, and another on transitioning a seasoned performance horse from a professional to an amateur rider without compromising its training.

“This is one of my favorite conferences,” says Goodnight. “It’s a powerful gathering of people who are dedicated to safe, thoughtful horsemanship, and I’m honored to be a part of it again.”

Horsemanship Immersion at C Lazy U Ranch

October 22-26, 2025 | Granby, Colorado

If you’re ready for total immersion in horsemanship, this extended clinic is for you. Designed as a boot camp for equestrians of all levels, this all-inclusive program combines daily instruction from Julie Goodnight with the vacation-like atmosphere of C Lazy U Ranch.

“This is our most comprehensive clinic,” says Goodnight. “We focus on building a well-rounded foundation—balanced riding, groundwork, leadership, and confidence—while still allowing time to relax, enjoy the scenery, and connect with others who love horses.”

Space is limited at each of these premier events. Learn more and reserve your at https://juliegoodnight.com/events-category/special-events/

All C Lazy U Ranch Events are booked with the ranch office:

Ranch Riding Adventure:

https://www.clazyu.com/special-event/adult-ranch-riding-adventure-with-julie-goodnight-fall

Horsemanship Immersion:

https://www.clazyu.com/special-event/julie-goodnights-horsemanship-immersion

﻿About Julie Goodnight

Julie Goodnight is a world-renowned clinician, author, and host of the award-winning podcast Ride On with Julie Goodnight. Known for her clear, kind, and practical horsemanship philosophy, she travels the globe helping riders develop better relationships with their horses. With decades of experience across disciplines and an approachable teaching style, Goodnight empowers equestrians to ride with confidence, clarity, and purpose. Learn more at JulieGoodnight.com.

