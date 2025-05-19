Just a Few Weeks Away From Summer’s First Plaidcast Live!

The Plaidcast Live Returns for Summer!

﻿Join host Piper Klemm, Publisher of The Plaid Horse at the Aetna Theatre of Wadsworth Atheneum Museum this season for networking, special guest speakers, and discussions about equestrian sport.

Tickets are FREE and required for entry.

Our Plaidcast Live Event returns to the Aetna Theatre of Wadsworth Atheneum Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, for three confirmed dates this summer.

Join us on Monday, June 16 • 5:30 PM–Monday, July 7 • 5:30 PM–and Monday, July 14 • 5:30 PM

Don’t miss this chance to meet fellow horse community members and come together for a night of laughing and learning. Click here to get FREE tickets and reserve your spot now!

Our June 16 event is focusing on the growing integration of technology in the horse world. The featured line up of special guests include:

Michael Lenard , CFO and Co-Founder of Horse Spot

, CFO and Co-Founder of Emma Fass , Founder of RingSide Pro

, Founder of Kate Rice, Founder and CEO of Stable Secretary

Address: Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main Street Hartford, CT 06103

Details: Doors open at 5:30 PM and the night kicks off with a Networking Mixer! Take the opportunity to meet the host, special guests, and other audience members to build connections and start conversations. Concessions will be available for purchase during this time.

The main event begins at 7:00 PM. Audience members will have the chance to ask questions and participate in the discussion during select times!

The night will wrap up at 9:00 PM with additional opportunities to get books and tokens signed by Piper Klemm and special guests.About The Plaidcast:The Plaidcast is a weekly horse show inspired podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D., publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine, and Tonya, a Mental Skills Coach and author who works with riders all over the world. Guests include Olympic equestrians, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers and industry insiders. Tune in for in depth conversations on topics that matter: horsemanship, collegiate equestrian, the state of our sport and horse show how to’s for riders at every level. Hear insider stories about how The Plaid Horse magazine comes together every month. One episode each month is devoted to the mental side of your ride with nationally recognized Mental Skills Coach and author Tonya Johnston (Inside Your Ride). Don’t miss an episode!

Media Contact:

Marley Lien-Gonzalez

Senior Editor & Blog Editor

The Plaid Horse

editor@theplaidhorse.com