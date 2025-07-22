Justis Jacobs and America’s Most Wanted Take Top Honors at the 2025 Mustang Challenge

LAS VEGAS, NV — The wild came alive at the 2025 Mustang Challenge, held July 10-12 at South Point Arena, where horse trainers from across the country competed for over $125,000 in cash and prizes—and the coveted title of Mustang Challenge Champion.

Emerging at the top was Justis Jacobs, riding his remarkable mustang America’s Most Wanted (“Josie”), who captured the crowd and the judges’ attention with their extraordinary bond and talent. Their performance across Reining, Ranch Riding, and Trail earned them the $50,000 grand prize and top honors as the 2025 Mustang Challenge Champions.

“Winning this meant the world to me,” said Jacobs. “This competition is the greatest test of horsemanship. You have to be a good enough hand to gentle a wild animal, get them under saddle, prepare them for a hectic show environment, and then ready them for a new forever home. Even just making it to this show is a huge accomplishment. To win it—it’s a major milestone in my horsemanship career.”

“Josie,” a 4-year-old mare from the Triple B Herd Management Area in Nevada, showed heart, grit, and resilience—especially after facing setbacks leading into competition week.

“The drive out to Vegas was tough on her, and she had an allergic reaction that left her physically and mentally fatigued,” Jacobs explained. “That first day in the arena, she wasn’t herself. But that night, I sat with her in the stall, talked to her, and prayed over her. The next morning, it was like I had my horse back. She went out there and laid down one of the best runs I’ve ever had. She showed up for me when I needed her most—and she did not disappoint. There is nothing like the heart and drive that these mustangs have.”

The Mustang Challenge was more than a competition—it was a celebration of transformation. Each competitor took a wild mustang straight from a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) holding facility and, through months of training and trust-building, prepared them for the spotlight.

Two competitors notably placed two mustangs each in the Top 10 Finals, a testament to the exceptional horsemanship and the potential of America’s wild horses.

Thousands filled the stands in Las Vegas, while countless more tuned in from home via RIDE TV and EQUUS Television, generating national buzz and elevating the mustang’s story to new heights.

“This competition is more than a show—it’s a movement,” said Mustang Champions Executive Director, Matt Manroe. “It proves that with opportunity and dedication, wild mustangs can become incredible partners—athletic, loyal, and willing.”

As for Josie, her journey is far from over. Now owned by Lyndra Bills, the talented mare has a bright future ahead, with plans to compete at the Stock Horse World Show at the Lazy E Arena and potentially enter reined cow horse competitions.

Looking Ahead

The Mustang Challenge is just the beginning. Mustang Champions and the BLM invite trainers, adopters, and horse lovers to join the mission: adopt a mustang, train for future events, and help give these wild horses the second chance they deserve.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.mustangchampions.org.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About South Point Arena, Las Vegas

Since opening in February 2006, The South Point Arena has quickly become the place Cowboys come to play. Easily recognized as the nicest indoor Equestrian Facility in the country, more and more promoters and fans are also calling it home for non-equestrian events as well. Surrounded by the beautiful South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa, the Arenas is conveniently located near the 80,000 sq.ft. Exhibit Hall and just a short distance from 2,163 beautiful hotel rooms. With intimate permanent seating of 4,600 and ample parking and staging areas, the South Point Arena is perfect for top level events.

For media inquiries contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org