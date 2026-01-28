Keeneland Celebrates Opening of Paddock Building for Spring Meet

All tickets for racing season on sale Feb. 17

LEXINGTON, KY (Jan. 27, 2026) – Keeneland will celebrate an exciting new chapter during the 2026 Spring Meet with the debut of the interior hospitality spaces within its newly constructed Paddock Building. Thoughtfully designed to honor Keeneland’s timeless traditions, the Paddock Building reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to attracting new fans and enhancing the way guests experience fresh, elevated hospitality.

“The Paddock Building represents an investment in the Thoroughbred industry and furthers Keeneland’s mission to support and grow the sport,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “It speaks to our confidence in racing’s future while creating new, meaningful ways to engage guests year-round. These new venues will enrich the experience for racing fans, sales customers and special event guests and allow us to further showcase the very best of Keeneland’s world-renowned hospitality.”

Within the new Paddock Building, a collection of thoughtfully curated hospitality spaces reflects Keeneland’s rich heritage while reimagining the race day for today’s fans. Lexington-based designer Matthew Carter, celebrated for his skill in blending timeless Southern elegance with fresh interiors, led the interior design process.

Designed for year-round use, the Paddock Building will serve as a premier setting for sales and private events, in addition to enhancing the race-day experience. The Paddock Building introduces more than 1,000 new public dining tickets each race day, offering guests a range of distinctive dining options alongside the reimagined Saddling Paddock and Stakes Winner’s Circle, both of which debuted during the 2025 Fall Meet. Each venue provides a unique vantage point into the pageantry and preparation that define a race day at Keeneland, while enjoying the scenic Bluegrass landscape

New Public Ticketed Venues in the Paddock Building

1936 Room: Commemorating the year Keeneland opened for racing, the 1936 Room is an all-inclusive hospitality experience that blends vibrant social energy with rich tradition. Located on the north side of the new Paddock Building, the space is designed for movement and mingling, featuring lounge seating, high-top tables, passed heavy hors d’oeuvres and premium bar service in a reception-style setting. Adding to its one-of-a-kind atmosphere, guests will enjoy an up-close view as jockeys pass through the room on their way to the Saddling Paddock before each race. This room also grants guests exclusive access to the Paddock Lawn, a beautifully landscaped green space beside the iconic Saddling Paddock.

Sycamore Room: Named in honor of the iconic Sycamore tree that has stood in Keeneland’s Paddock area since racing began at the track, the Sycamore Room offers à la carte high-end dining featuring classic American cuisine. The Sycamore Room, located on the south end of the first floor of the Paddock Building adjacent to the new Stakes Winner’s Circle, is designed to evoke a sense of race-day traditions while providing a sophisticated environment for racing enthusiasts.

Dogwood Room: Inspired by Kentucky’s native flowering Dogwood tree found throughout Keeneland’s park-like grounds, the Dogwood Room offers guests a welcoming space that reflects the elegance and charm of its surroundings. This spacious, second-floor venue overlooks the Saddling Paddock, providing an ideal vantage point for viewing the pre-race action. The room features buffet-style dining, blending tradition with comfort for a memorable race day.

Ivy Room: Named for the creeping ivy that adorns Keeneland’s iconic limestone facades, the Ivy Room is an ideal setting for groups seeking traditional Keeneland dining. Located on the second floor of the Paddock Building, this space complements the Dogwood Room atmosphere and offerings. The Ivy Room provides a comfortable, intimate atmosphere with buffet-style dining in a refined setting. This space is designed for private group gatherings and is not included in public ticket offerings.

The Rooftop: Located on the third floor of the Paddock Building, The Rooftop is soon to become a fan favorite, featuring two distinct spaces with sweeping views of the Paddock and the entire Keeneland campus: a fully enclosed premium indoor dining room and a covered outdoor space anchored by a focal bar and elegantly appointed patio seating. Together, they offer a unique setting where stylish comfort meets scenic surroundings.

Each venue in the Paddock Building will follow a business casual dress code.

Fans can explore Keeneland.com/paddockbuilding for additional details, including photographs and information on each dining space.

Key Spring Meet ticketing details

Tickets go on sale: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. ET

Spring Meet dates: April 3-24 with no racing Mondays, Tuesdays or Easter Sunday, April 5

Where to purchase: Tickets.Keeneland.com

Important note: It is recommended that all tickets be purchased in advance online, as demand is high.

Public tickets include:

Paddock Building hospitality rooms (1936 Room, Sycamore Room, Dogwood Room, The Rooftop Bar and Rooftop Dining)

Trackside dining rooms (Phoenix Room, Lexington/Kentucky Room, Equestrian Room), with a new business formal dress code in effect for the Phoenix Room.

Grandstand Reserved Seating

General Admission and General Admission Season Passes

To learn more about Keeneland racing, visit Keeneland.com/racing

