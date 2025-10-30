Keeneland Fall Meet Concludes with Record $217 Million in All-Sources Wagering

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 25, 2025) – Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet wrapped up Saturday on a high note, posting a season-record $217 million in all-sources wagering. Propelled by record purse money and overall bright, sunny conditions, the meet brought together the sport’s top trainers, jockeys and horses to deliver 17 days of competitive and memorable racing.

“From the beautiful weather to the enthusiasm of our fans and the outstanding racing, this season showcased everything that makes Keeneland so special,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “It was incredibly rewarding to see how our first phase of construction enhancements brought fresh energy to the meet and made the experience even more memorable.”

All-sources wagering (excluding whole-card simulcasting at Keeneland) totaled $217,266,759 this fall, surpassing the previous record of $210,165,945 set during the 2024 Fall Meet — a 3.38% increase over last year. Average daily purses of $1,341,107 set a Keeneland record, while races averaged 9.2 starters per card.

Opening Fall Stars Weekend, Oct. 3-5, saw $48.9 million wagered, just shy of the $49.9 million record handled during the 2022 Fall Stars Weekend. Opening Saturday’s 11-race card, featuring five graded stakes, drew $21,456,829 in wagering, slightly below the single-session record of $22,256,692 set during the 2024 Fall Meet.

On-track wagering of $17,239,420 increased 3.87% from last year’s $16,597,162.

“This Fall Meet was remarkable, but that is entirely thanks to the people who make it possible,” said Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell. “From our horsemen bringing outstanding horses to the track, to the owners, trainers and jockeys who compete here each day, the quality of racing speaks for itself. We are fortunate to be able to share it with our fans and horseplayers, and we are deeply grateful to everyone — both on the track and behind the scenes — whose dedication made this season so special.”

Spanning Oct. 3-25, the season was also defined by the enthusiasm and energy of patrons and horsemen, who were among the first to experience Keeneland’s newly completed construction enhancements — most notably the reimagined Saddling Paddock with centralized saddling stalls and a ceremonial Stakes Winner’s Circle.

Construction enhancements seen during the Fall Meet included:

· Centrally located saddling stalls and Saddling Paddock enhancements. Saddling stalls are now located along the east side of the Paddock, giving fans improved visibility of horses and their connections as they prepared for each race. This layout increased safety in the Paddock.

· Jockeys Quarters and jockey entry. A new Jockeys Quarters located beneath the Paddock Building features modernized locker rooms, fitness area, steam and sauna amenities and other race-day essentials. Riders entered the Saddling Paddock through a new centralized location from the Paddock Building.

· East Entrance and East Plaza. Located at the end of Keeneland Boulevard adjacent to the historic Sales Pavilion, the East Plaza is a new pedestrian space designed for guests to gather before race days, while also enhancing hospitality for Keeneland’s auctions. Framed by Keeneland’s signature limestone and arches, the redesigned East Entrance offered patrons a scenic and welcoming arrival experience.

· Stakes Winner’s Circle. Formerly known as the Walking Ring, this area was where fans shared the thrill of victory alongside the winners of all stakes races. (Trophy presentations following graded stakes races formerly were conducted on the Keeneland turf course.)

Wagering highlights define strong season

Other wagering high points achieved during the Fall Meet included:

·

All-sources wagering for opening Saturday, Oct. 4 of Fall Stars Weekend, which featured five graded stakes, reached $21,456,829 to rank as the 14th highest single-day all-sources handle in track history.

·

The Oct. 5 Super High 5 payout was a record $181,031.

·

Three wagering records fell Oct. 11, day of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) Presented by Dixiana with $1,222,816 in win-place-show wagering on a single race; $236,512 in Daily Double wager; and $2,836,904 in the Pick 6.

The season also included three lucrative carryovers led by a Pick 6 carryover of $408,658 for Oct. 11.

Keeneland introduced a Show Bet Bonusfor on-track patrons during the Fall Meet whereby show wagers placed at Keeneland or at Keeneland’s simulcast facility at Red Mile were subject to a 10% takeout versus a 16% takeout off-track. As a result, patrons received a higher payout for a winning show wager.

Fall Meet horses head to Breeders’ Cup World Championships

The Fall Meet featured 22 stakes worth a record $10.85 million. Eight of the 11 stakes during the signature Fall Stars Weekend on Oct. 3-5 were Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series events that awarded winners automatic entry into corresponding races at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Del Mar.

Nine stakes winners during the season were pre-entered in the Breeders’ Cup: Juddmonte Spinster (G1) winner Gin Gin (Distaff); Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) winner Rhetorical (FanDuel Mile); Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Ted Noffey (FanDuel Juvenile); Darley Alcibiades (G1) winner Tommy Jo (NetJets Juvenile Filles); Jessamine (G2) Presented by Keeneland Sales winner Imaginationthelady (John Deere Juvenile Fillies Turf); Woodford (G2) Presented by FanDuel winner Khadeem (IRE) (Prevagen Turf Sprint); Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) winner Nakatomi (Cygames Sprint); Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) winner Praying (PNC Bank Filly and Mare Sprint); and Indian Summer (L) Presented by Keeneland Select winner Schwarzenegger (Juvenile Turf Sprint).

To date, the Fall Meet has been represented by the winners of 65 individual Breeders’ Cup races who made their final starts before the event during the season.







Fall Meet leaders







Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., trainer Brad Cox and owner Spendthrift Farm topped their respective categories by victories.

Ortiz, who earned his second title as Keeneland’s leading rider, had 25 wins, boosted by three three-win days. He captured four stakes: the Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) on Rhetorical, the Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) on Final Score, the Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) on Nakatomi and the Hagyard Fayette (G3)on Hit Show.

Also the leading jockey at the 2024 Spring Meet, Ortiz had eight more wins than Tyler Gaffalione in second. They were followed by Ortiz’s brother, Jose Ortiz (16 wins), and Luis Saez (15 wins).

Racing Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez turned in a noteworthy season by winning 13 races and also equaling a 27-year-old riding mark. Velazquez won five races on Oct. 4 — something he has done twice in his career — and he captured seven stakes during the season to tie Hall of Famer Pat Day, who won seven stakes during the 1998 Fall Meet.

The race for leading trainer was determined on closing day when Cox took two races to post a season total of 12 wins, edging Brendan Walsh with 11 victories and securing for Cox his eighth title as leading trainer. At this year’s Spring Meet, he and Walsh shared the title.

Steve Asmussen — North American Thoroughbred racing’s winningest trainer with more than 11,000 victories and a member of the Hall of Fame — won 11 races to finish in a tie with Walsh for second.

Asmussen’s son, Keith, rode seven winners for his father and had eight wins overall.

The race for Keeneland’s all-time winningest trainer — which was held by Rusty Arnold and Bill Mott prior to the start of the season — received some separation when Arnold won two races to reach 309 victories. Mott had one victory during the meet to post his 308th Keeneland win.

Spendthrift Farm had six wins from eight starters to outpace owners. Its stakes victories were the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity with Ted Noffey and the Darley Alcibiades with Tommy Jo. In partnership with Repole Stable, Spendthrift co-owned a seventh winner.

C R K Stable and Shortleaf Stable each had three wins.

Celebrating community through fun and philanthropy

During the season, Keeneland teamed with corporate and horse industry partners to offer special events that reflected the track’s historic mission to support the Central Kentucky community and the sport.

Highlighting these philanthropic initiatives were:

During the 18 th Make-A-Wish Day on Oct. 9, Keeneland teamed with local Thoroughbred farms and organizations to grant wishes for 11 children. The children and their families took part in a VIP race-day experience complete with presenting a trophy after each race, meeting jockeys and experiencing all the excitement of a race day.

Make-A-Wish Day on Oct. 9, Keeneland teamed with local Thoroughbred farms and organizations to grant wishes for 11 children. The children and their families took part in a VIP race-day experience complete with presenting a trophy after each race, meeting jockeys and experiencing all the excitement of a race day. Members of the Keeneland jockey colony joined retired riders for an autograph session on Oct. 11 that raised $5,855 for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF).

More than 6,000 full-time college students attended the Oct. 10 College Scholarship Day Presented by Lane’s End. They registered to win one of 10 $2,000 scholarships provided by Keeneland and the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and one of two $10,000 scholarships provided by Lane’s End Farm.

Heroes Day on Oct. 19 honored members of the military, first responders, health care workers and their families with free general admission, lunch provided by City Barbeque, a flag unfurling on the main track and special programming. Earlier in the week, Keeneland along with partners Bad Ass Coffee and City Barbeque surprised local heroes with complimentary treats. Bad Ass Coffee served local fire and police coffee and pastries, while City Barbeque provided lunch and bread pudding to 150 veterans at the Lexington Veterans Medical Center (Troy Bowling Campus) at the University of Kentucky.

On closing day, teachers, educators and staff received free admission, complimentary Coca-Cola vouchers and entry into giveaways as part of Teacher Appreciation Day. Keeneland recognized educators from Fayette County schools.

In addition:

Keeneland and Juddmonte donated $10,000 to the Kentucky Equine Management Internship program, which provides opportunities to college students interested in careers in equine management.

Keeneland and Lexus of Lexington donated $5,000 to The MAP Foundation to benefit the Woodhill Community Center.

Keeneland and Country Boy Brewing of Lexington again teamed to produce Keeneland Lager. Country Boy Brewing and Kentucky Eagle donated $1 per case to support Blue Grass Farms Charities (BGFC).

From the “Love, Tito’s” program and in conjunction with the sales of the Tito’s Trifecta cocktail featured during the race meet, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is making a donation of $10,000 to the Secretariat Center. The Secretariat Center is a non-profit organization that works to prepare off-track Thoroughbreds for successful second careers.

2025 Fall Meet at a Glance (Oct. 3-25)

Fall 2025 Fall 2024 % Change All-Sources Handle

on Keeneland $ 217,266,759 $210,165,945 +3.38%

Avg. Daily All-Sources Handle on Keeneland $12,780,398 $12,362,703 +3.38% Total On-Track Handle $17,239,420 $16,597,162 +3.87% Avg. Daily On-Track Handle $1,014,084 $976,304 +3.87%

