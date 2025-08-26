Keeneland Hiring Center Opens Today to Recruit Employees for 2025 Fall Meet in October

Jobs also posted on Keeneland.com/jobs

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 26, 2025) – Keeneland’s Hiring Center opens today and welcomes people who are interested in working at the race track during the 2025 Fall Meet from Oct. 3-25. Keeneland is seeking to fill positions in Concessions, Culinary, Dining, Guest Services, Parking, Retail, Security and other areas. Interested people also may apply online at Keeneland.com/jobs.

The majority of positions Keeneland is offering during the Fall Meet are entry level and do not require any formal training other than the paid training that is provided by Keeneland. Employees for the entire Fall Meet typically work 40 paid hours each week.

A number of available jobs are with Keeneland Hospitality, which provides food and beverage service for the entire Keeneland campus. People with all levels of culinary and waitstaff experience are urged to apply. They will receive the opportunity to gain valuable food and beverage experience while training directly under talented chefs.

Visit the Hiring Center at Keeneland

The Hiring Center, which is located on the second floor of the race track Grandstand, will be open every Tuesday and Thursday through September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

Upon parking, please enter the South entrance near the Information Center (formerly the Welcome Center) and The Keeneland Shop and take Elevator B to the 2nd floor. Directional signage will lead you to the event.

At the Hiring Center, candidates may apply for positions, and on-site interviews will be conducted. Because employment offers could be made on the spot, applicants should bring two forms of identification with them.

Apply, stay connected online

Positions also are listed on Keeneland.com/jobs for candidates to apply any time.

People who want to learn more about future job opportunities at Keeneland are encouraged to sign up to receive the e-newsletter “Employment Opportunities.”

Volunteer Group program available for community organizations

In addition to outstanding employment opportunities during the Fall Meet, Keeneland is proud to support the community via its Volunteer Group program. The program enables fraternities, sororities, high school booster clubs, senior groups, charitable organizations and other certified groups with a tax identification number to receive a contribution of $10 for every hour that one of their members works during the Fall Meet.

If your group is interested in applying for one of these select opportunities, please click here.

###

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026 for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith Daugherty, Keeneland Communications Manager

mdaugherty@keeneland.com